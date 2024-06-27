

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Thursday.



The pound rose to 0.8454 against the euro, 1.2651 against the U.S. dollar and 1.1349 against the Swiss franc, from an early 3-day low of 0.8468, nearly a 1-1/2-month low of 1.2613 and a 2-day low of 1.1317, respectively.



Against the yen, the pound edged up to 203.04 from an early low of 202.51.



If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.83 against the euro, 1.29 against the greenback, 1.14 against the franc and 204.00 against the yen.



