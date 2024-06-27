

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - McCormick & Co. (MKC) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $184.2 million, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $152.1 million, or $0.56 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, McCormick & Co. reported adjusted earnings of $185.6 million or $0.69 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.2% to $1.64 billion from $1.66 billion last year.



McCormick & Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.80 to $2.85



