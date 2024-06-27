Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 27

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc

27 June 2024

Miton UK Microcap Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 26th June 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

26th June 2024 55.17p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 54.99p per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916

27 June 2024