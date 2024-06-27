Anzeige
WKN: A2QFEP | ISIN: CA36117T1003 | Ticker-Symbol: AUN1
Tradegate
26.06.24
10:45 Uhr
0,377 Euro
+0,005
+1,34 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FURY GOLD MINES LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FURY GOLD MINES LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3660,39113:09
0,3670,39013:00
ACCESSWIRE
27.06.2024 13:02 Uhr
39 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fury Gold Mines Limited: Fury Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2024 / Fury Gold Mines Limited (TSX:FURY)(NYSE American:FURY) ("Fury" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") of Shareholders held on June 26, 2024. Each director nominee listed in the Company's management information circular dated May 14, 2024 (the "Circular") in connection with the Meeting and as filed on SEDAR+, were elected as directors of the Company to serve until the next annual general meeting, or until their successors are otherwise elected or appointed.

A total of 43,707,728 of the Company's common shares ("Common Shares") were present or represented by proxy at the Meeting, representing 29.92% of the outstanding Common Shares.

1. Election of Directors

By resolution passed, each of the nominees for election as directors listed in the Circular was elected as a director of the Company. The results of the votes on the election of the board of directors were as follows:

Name of Nominee

Number of Votes For

Votes For (%)

Number of Votes Against or Withheld

Votes Against or Withheld (%)

Forrester A. Clark

43,468,597

99.45%

239,131

0.55%

Steve Cook

42,894,360

98.14%

813,368

1.86%

Michael Hoffman

43,468,872

99.45%

238,856

0.55%

Alison Sagateh (Saga) Williams

43,403,983

99.31%

303,745

0.69%

Brian Christie

43,467,828

99.45%

239,503

0.55%

Isabelle Cadieux

43,403,555

99.30%

304,173

0.70%

2. Appointment of Auditor

By resolution, Deloitte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants was appointed as the Company's auditor. The result of the vote on the appointment of the auditor was as follows:

Number of Votes For

Votes For (%)

Number of Votes Against or Withheld

Votes Against or Withheld (%)

Deloitte, Chartered Professional Accountants

43,492,715

99.51%

215,013

0.49%

Voting results have been reported and published on www.sedarplus.ca.

About Fury Gold Mines Limited
Fury Gold Mines Limited is a Canadian-focused exploration company positioned in two prolific mining regions across the country and holds a 54 million common share position in Dolly Varden Silver Corp. (18.99% of issued shares). Led by a management team and board of directors with proven success in financing and advancing exploration assets, Fury intends to grow its multi-million-ounce gold platform through rigorous project evaluation and exploration excellence. Fury is committed to upholding the highest industry standards for corporate governance, environmental stewardship, community engagement and sustainable mining. For more information on Fury Gold Mines, visit www.furygoldmines.com.

For further information on Fury Gold Mines Limited, please contact:
Margaux Villalpando, Manager Investor Relations
Tel: (844) 601-0841
Email: info@furygoldmines.com
Website: www.furygoldmines.com

No regulatory organization has approved the contents hereof.

SOURCE: Fury Gold Mines Limited



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
