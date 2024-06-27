Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2024) - (Block Height: 849,650) - Cathedra Bitcoin Inc. (TSXV: CBIT) (OTCQB: CBTTF) ("Cathedra" or the "Company"), a diversified bitcoin mining company, is pleased to share management's 2024 letter to shareholders of the Company (the "Letter"). In it, CEO AJ Scalia and President and Chairmen Drew Armstrong share their thoughts on the Company's progression over the last three years, the current state of bitcoin mining, and the proposed merger with Kungsleden, Inc ("Kungsleden"). The Letter can be read in its entirety on Cathedra's website at: cathedra.com/investors/letters/.

About Cathedra Bitcoin

Cathedra Bitcoin Inc. (TSXV: CBIT) (OTCQB: CBTTF) is a Bitcoin company that believes sound money and abundant energy are the keys to human flourishing. The Company has diversified bitcoin mining operations which produce 355 PH/s across two states and four locations in the United States. The Company is focused on managing and expanding its portfolio of hash rate through a diversified approach to site selection and operations, utilizing multiple energy sources across various jurisdictions.

For more information about Cathedra, visit cathedra.com or follow Company news on Twitter at @CathedraBitcoin or on Telegram at @CathedraBitcoin.

