

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $344 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $118 million, or $0.14 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $545 million or $0.63 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.6% to $36.35 billion from $35.42 billion last year.



Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $344 Mln. vs. $118 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.40 vs. $0.14 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $36.35 Bln vs. $35.42 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.80 to $2.95



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken