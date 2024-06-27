Anzeige
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 27

BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (the "Company")

LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

A full disclosure of portfolio investments for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc as at 31 March 2024 has been made available on the Company's website at the link listed below

https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/blackrock-greater-europe-invst-trust-portfolio-disclosure.pdf

Caroline Driscoll

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Secretary

Tel: 020 7743 2427

27 June 2024

END


