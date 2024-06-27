BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 27
BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (the "Company")
LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55
A full disclosure of portfolio investments for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc as at 31 March 2024 has been made available on the Company's website at the link listed below
https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/blackrock-greater-europe-invst-trust-portfolio-disclosure.pdf
Caroline Driscoll
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 2427
27 June 2024
