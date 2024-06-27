Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2024) - DevvStream Holdings Inc. (NEO: DESG) (OTCQB: DSTRF) (FSE: CQ0) ("DevvStream" or the "Company"), a leading carbon credit project co-development and generation firm specializing in technology-based solutions, and OK2Charge, a software-as-a-service platform for electric vehicle ("EV") charging stations, today announced an agreement (the "Agreement") to leverage OK2Charge's network of EV charging stations for carbon credit generation. This Agreement will establish a new revenue stream for OK2Charge, enabling further expansion of the company's growing EV charging infrastructure, while building upon DevvStream's rapidly expanding Electric Vehicle Charging Carbon Offset Program ("EVCCOP").





By encouraging increased EV charging and usage, which in turn displaces internal combustion vehicles on the roadways, OK2Charge's operations seek to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions while generating high volumes of carbon credits to help fund network expansion efforts. By participating in DevvStream's EVCCOP, partners receive a majority of the net revenues generated by the sale of carbon credits on an annual basis, reflecting the emission reductions (measured in tonnes of CO2e) generated by their chargers, with DevvStream in turn retaining a portion of the carbon credits generated in exchange for services related to the development and monetization of carbon credits from EV charging stations.

"Electric vehicles play a crucial role in our transition to a clean energy future. However, it is essential to invest in the charging infrastructure necessary to support this transition," said Sunny Trinh, CEO of DevvStream. "Carbon credit revenues offer an underutilized financing avenue for EV charging infrastructure providers. We are dedicated to collaborating with leading EV charging companies like OK2Charge to unlock these revenues and promote the expansion of their charging networks. We anticipate working with OK2Charge to generate credits from their existing and future inventory, significantly enhancing their reach and impact."

"DevvStream's expertise and credibility in carbon markets make them the ideal partner for OK2Charge as we scale charging infrastructure to meet growing demand," said Eric Broughton, CEO of OK2Charge. "We are dedicated to empowering real estate property owners and managers to differentiate from the competition by offering exclusive-use, secure smart chargers to their residents, tenants, and guests. The revenues generated through the DevvStream carbon credit program will enable us to expand our network more quickly, aiding our quest to make the planet greener, cleaner and healthier for everyone."

Today's announcement follows DevvStream's recent agreements with Go-Station, Green Energy Technology, and E-Fill, demonstrating the Company's ongoing commitment to becoming the leading carbon credit generation partner for EV infrastructure developers worldwide.

In addition, as part of its continuing efforts to increase the Company's visibility in Europe, DevvStream has entered into a six-month marketing agreement with Scandinavian Alliance, a full-service consultancy focused on the promotion of green energy companies in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, and other nations in northern Europe. Remuneration is expected to be provided via issuance of shares of common stock, following the finalization of the Company's contemplated business combination with Focus Impact Acquisition Corp.

About OK2Charge

The first and only smart EV charging software company built from the ground up for real estate owners and operators, OK2Charge makes eco-friendly energy more accessible for tenants, residents, and guests who use electric vehicles. The company is building the software platform needed to enable smart charging at thousands of destinations - bringing clean energy to the last mile of real estate where people work, live, and vacation.

About DevvStream

Founded in 2021, DevvStream is a technology-based sustainability company that advances the development and monetization of environmental assets, with an initial focus on carbon markets. DevvStream works with governments and corporations worldwide to achieve their sustainability goals through the implementation of curated green technology projects that generate renewable energy, improve energy efficiencies, eliminate or reduce emissions, and sequester carbon directly from the air-creating carbon credits in the process.

On September 13, 2023, DevvStream and Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: FIAC) announced that they had entered into a definitive Business Combination Agreement (the "Business Combination Agreement") for a potential business combination (the "Business Combination") that is expected to result in DevvStream being the first publicly traded carbon streaming company on a major U.S. stock exchange. The Company previously announced the filing of a registration statement on Form S-4 (as amended to date, the "Registration Statement") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on December 4, 2023.

