

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - A spike in bond yields, a strong Dollar and rising geopolitical uncertainty marked the sentiment in global markets ahead of Friday's crucial PCE update from the U.S. Anxiety ahead of the release of preliminary inflation readings from France, Spain and Italy also weighed on sentiment.



Wall Street Futures are trading in the negative zone. European benchmarks are trading mostly lower amidst an easing in the economic sentiment indicator for the region. Asian stock indexes recorded deep cuts.



Dollar Index slipped from the previous day's highs while the USD/JPY pair traded firmly above the 160 level. Bond yields continued to harden as markets digested the recent hawkish comments from Fed speakers. Escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East eclipsed the impact of the unexpected surge in U.S. crude oil inventories, triggering a spike in crude oil prices. Safe haven demand lifted gold prices. Cryptocurrencies are trading mixed.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 39,081.40, down 0.12% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,471.20, down 0.12% Germany's DAX at 18,174.25, up 0.06% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,201.23, down 0.29% France's CAC 40 at 7,571.46, down 0.50% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,912.75, down 0.06% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 39,304.50, down 1.00% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,759.60, down 0.30% China's Shanghai Composite at 2,945.85, down 0.90% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 17,711.34, down 2.09%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0699, up 0.19% GBP/USD at 1.2652, up 0.25% USD/JPY at 160.46, down 0.20% AUD/USD at 0.6657, up 0.17% USD/CAD at 1.3684, down 0.12% Dollar Index at 105.90, down 0.14%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.331%, up 0.37% Germany at 2.4605%, up 0.43% France at 3.253%, up 0.96% U.K. at 4.1995%, up 1.51% Japan at 1.057%, down 1.67%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Sep) at $84.78, up 0.37%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Aug) at $81.21, up 0.38%. Gold Futures (Aug) at $2,324.00, up 0.47%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $61,166.24, down 0.10% Ethereum at $3,399.16, up 0.83% BNB at $572.44, down 0.16% Solana at $138.86, up 1.79% XRP at $0.4689, down 0.60%.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken