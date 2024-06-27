Innovative UCaaS Provider Delivers AI-Powered Solutions for Remote and Hybrid Workplaces

Wildix, a pioneer in AI-driven unified communications as a service (UCaaS), today announced major milestones and financial results highlighting its leadership in powering remote and hybrid workforces globally. The company has surpassed 1 million paid users on its UCaaS platform and achieved over 36% year-over-year (YoY) growth in annual recurring revenue (ARR), underscoring growing demand for its AI-driven solutions.

For nearly two decades, Wildix has been reshaping how teams connect and collaborate. Initially conceived as a vision for browser-based communications, it has grown into a global leader in AI-powered UCaaS solutions, serving distributed teams around the world. Its visionary cloud platform, designed to intuitively adapt to each customer's evolving needs, has fueled the company's exponential growth, empowering workplaces worldwide with seamless, secure connectivity.

"Reaching over 1 million paid users is a testament to our vision of empowering distributed teams," said Steve Osler, CEO, Wildix. "Since our founding, we've remained dedicated to continuous innovation, driving business success for our partners and their customers. This achievement highlights our ability to meet the needs of companies seeking to enhance sales through AI-UCaaS integrated with CRM. I am immensely proud of our team's accomplishments and excited to continue delivering solutions that empower workforces globally."

Key achievements fueling Wildix's exponential growth include:

36% YoY ARR growth, validating demand and partners' trust in Wildix's market leadership.

30% YoY increase in EBITDA margins and 140% net revenue retention in the past 12 months, cementing Wildix's financial strength.

With a second act launched through its innovative frontline solution x-hoppers-reducing annual losses by £26K for one retailer in just months- Wildix showcases vision and determination that continuously opens new possibilities.

Presence in 20+ markets, including its recent launch into Saudi Arabia in Q3 2023, empowering international SME and MNE growth.

Received strategic investment from top equity firm Livonia Partners in Q3 2023 to fuel Wildix's growth.

Best-in-class 92% employee retention rate achieved through Wildix's own solutions.

"Our commitment to partner value creation is the engine behind UCaaS growth," said Andrew Katsuba, CFO, Wildix. "Since achieving debt-free profitability in 2014, we have reinvested in continuous innovation and global expansion. We are dedicated to enhancing business communication and collaboration to meet the evolving needs of modern workplaces. As the future of work unfolds, we will continue to support and guide our partners and their customers."

This commitment and strategic focus are exemplified through successful recent use cases, such as the overhaul of remote operations for global enterprises like Junta Nacional de Jardines Infantiles (JUNJI) in Chile. In partnership with Site Chile, Wildix revolutionized JUNJI's communications ecosystem, enhancing efficiency by 30% and generating over $25,000 in annual savings. By providing seamless integration, rapid deployment, robust ongoing support and a frictionless transition from legacy systems, Wildix empowered JUNJI's distributed workforce with secure, productive collaboration.

According to Allied Market Research and Metrigy, the UCaaS market is projected to soar to USD 118.8 billion by 2031, with over 75% of enterprises relying on UCaaS for core functions by 2030. Positioned for rapid growth, Wildix is at the forefront of this global shift towards flexible working models, offering innovative solutions that enable boundless possibilities.

For further information about Wildix and its new AI-powered solutions, please visit wildix.com.

About Wildix

Wildix is a global provider of unified communications solutions designed to support remote and hybrid workforces. Since its inception in 2004, Wildix has been at the forefront of technological innovation, offering cloud-based, in-browser solutions that enhance business communication and collaboration. With a strong partner network and a customer-centric approach, Wildix continues to deliver high-value, scalable solutions that drive business success. For more information, visit www.wildix.com.

