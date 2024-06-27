Cullen International announces leadership transition: Jean Cullen to hand over day to day management to Ezequiel Domínguez

BRUSSELS, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cullen International is pleased to announce that Ezequiel Domínguez, currently the Director of Business Development and Sales, has been appointed Managing Director. Jean Cullen, daughter of the company's founder Bernard Cullen, will continue as Executive Chairman. The executive team now consists of Philippe Defraigne (Founding Director), Ezequiel Domínguez and Jean Cullen.

The transition has been unanimously approved by Cullen International's shareholders, who are confident that Ezequiel will implement and evolve the vision for the company's future.

Since 2008, Ezequiel has been an integral part of Cullen International. With his leadership drive and expertise, he was instrumental in expanding the company's presence in the Americas, co-founding the Latin America service in 2010, and in driving wider geographic expansion and growth worldwide. An Argentine based in Brussels, Ezequiel holds a law degree, with a specialisation in ICT law. He brings a wealth of knowledge and industry insight from prior roles as a senior researcher in London and Athens.

Jean Cullen will continue focusing on strategy, ensuring a seamless transition, and heading up the board of directors. Her leadership has been key in guiding Cullen International to its current stature as a leading global provider of regulatory intelligence and training.

Commenting on the transition, Jean Cullen said, "I am confident that Ezequiel's love of the company, extensive industry experience and deep understanding of digital policy, regulation and law make him the ideal leader for the next phase of Cullen International's growth. Philippe and I look forward to supporting him."

Ezequiel Dominguez added, "I am honoured to take on this new role and lead Cullen International into an exciting future, building on the strong foundations laid by Jean, Philippe and Bernard. We remain committed to delivering our clients the trusted regulatory expertise that they need."

About Cullen International

Cullen International helps organisations make effective decisions on policy, regulation and law in the digital world through its research, neutral intelligence and trainings. The company is trusted by authorities and industry alike in over 90 countries. Cullen International clients are personally supported by a network of real experts spanning the globe. Founded in Brussels in 1986, Cullen International has been the reference in digital regulation, policy and law for four decades.

www.cullen-international.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2448875/Cullen_International.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cullen-international-announces-leadership-transition-jean-cullen-to-hand-over-day-to-day-management-to-ezequiel-dominguez-302183684.html