Donnerstag, 27.06.2024
CEO im Interview: Große Pläne nach Weltklasse-Entdeckung
27.06.2024 14:22 Uhr
Schedule of Lithuanian Government debt securities auctions for July 2024 - September 2024

Schedule of Lithuanian Government debt securities auctions for July 2024 -
September 2024 





 Auction   Payment   Redemption  Currency   Maturity     Issue  
  date     date      date          (days)          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2024-07-01  2024-07-03  2026-08-02    EUR     760    LT0000630105 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2024-07-08  2024-07-15  2034-02-13    EUR     3500    XS2765498717 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2024-07-15  2024-07-17  2029-12-15    EUR     1977    LT0000670069 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2024-07-22  2024-07-29    -      EUR     -     Eurobonds tap
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2024-07-29  2024-07-31  2027-07-13    EUR     1077    LT0000650087 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2024-08-05  2024-08-07  2029-12-15    EUR     1956    LT0000670069 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2024-08-12  2024-08-14  2026-08-02    EUR     718    LT0000630105 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2024-08-19  2024-08-21  2029-12-15    EUR     1942    LT0000670069 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2024-08-26  2024-08-28  2026-08-02    EUR     704    LT0000630105 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2024-09-02  2024-09-09    -      EUR     -     Eurobonds tap
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2024-09-09  2024-09-11  2029-12-15    EUR     1921    LT0000670069 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2024-09-16  2024-09-23    -      EUR     -     Eurobonds tap
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2024-09-23  2024-09-25  2026-08-02    EUR     676    LT0000630105 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2024-09-30  2024-10-07    -      EUR     -     Eurobonds tap
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Please note that this is a preliminary schedule. Detailed parameters of every
debt security issue will be announced not later than 5 working days before
every auction date. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+370 5 253 14 54
www.nasdaqbaltic.com


Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
