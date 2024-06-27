Biotricity, Inc.: Biotricity Reports Strong Results with Revenue Growth, Continued Margin Improvement, and Reduced Operating Expenses for Fiscal Year 2024, Accelerating the Company's Path to Profitability

FY24 revenue up 25.2% YOY

FY24 margins improved 1280 basis points to 69.3%, from 56.5% in the prior year; Q4-FY24 margins improved to 71.5%; margin expansion forecasted to continue

FY24 operating expenses lower by 17.6% YOY

Negative EBITDA reduced by $7.2 million - an improvement of 44.6% -- accelerating the Company's path to breakeven and EBITDA positive

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2024 / Biotricity Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY) ("Biotricity" or the "Company"), a Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) company operating in the remote cardiac monitor sector of consumer healthcare, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2024.

Dr. Waqaas Al-Siddiq, Biotricity Founder & CEO, said, "Fiscal 2024 has been a year of massive transformation for Biotricity. We have harnessed the power of workflow automation, AI technology, and further technological enhancements to drive substantial improvements in our operational expenses, margins, and revenues. This year, we demonstrated our ability to scale efficiently while maintaining high-quality service, putting us firmly on the path to EBITDA breakeven and profitability.

The expansion of our Cardiac AI Cloud platform, empowered by strategic partnerships with industry giants, showcases our commitment to revolutionizing medical diagnostics and consumer healthcare. Leveraging over 500 billion beats of anonymized data, our AI-driven platform is set to enhance clinic profitability and pave the way for transformative advancements in diagnostic accuracy and patient outcomes. Importantly, we remain on track to pursue FDA clearance for our groundbreaking AI clinical model by the end of 2024.

Our addition of multiple Group Purchasing Organizations (GPOs) and other strategic alliances during the fourth quarter has positioned us to capitalize on expansive market channels, providing access to approximately 90% of all hospitals in America. These partnerships, which collectively represent 97% of U.S. hospitals, leverage significant negotiating power to secure advantageous terms for medical devices and supplies, strengthening our position as a player in the healthcare technology sector. Moreover, the Health Canada approval for Biocore in February has opened new avenues for revenue growth in the US$1.56 billion Canadian cardiology devices market. These developments mark a significant leap forward in our mission to deliver innovative, accessible, and high-quality cardiac care solutions."

FY24 Financial Highlights

Revenue increased 25.2% to $12.1 million compared with $9.6 million in FY23

Gross margin improved 1280 basis points to 69.3% for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, as compared to 56.5% in FY23; this was the result of expansion in recurring technology fee revenue base, efficiencies gained in using proprietary AI in operational automation, and improvement in monitoring cost structure

Net loss decreased 24.5% YOY to $14.9 million, or $1.66 per share, from a net loss of $19.5 million, or $2.26 per share, in FY23

Q4-FY24 Financial Highlights

Revenue increased 15.9% to $3.2 million compared with $2.7 million in Q4 FY23

Gross margin improved 1550 basis points to 71.5% for the three months ended March 31, 2024, as compared to 56% in the corresponding prior year quarter

Net loss decreased 36% YOY to $4.4 million, or $0.47 per share, from a net loss of $4.9 million, or $0.56 per share, in Q4-FY23

Operating Highlights for FY24

FY24 recurring (TaaS) Technology Fees rose a robust 28% YOY to $11.25 million, representing over 14 times Device Sales revenue

Company maintained its track record of strong customer retention that is supported by the quality of customer and cardiologist-friendly support services that emphasize accuracy of diagnostics and ease-of-use

Developed a range of state-of-the-art products to service a total addressable market of $35 billion

Expansion of geographic footprint to 35 states, with thousands of cardiologists over hundreds of centers

Secured strategic alliances with three of the top GPOs representing 90% of all hospitals in the US

Continued trend toward positive cash flow by growing subscription-based revenues, improving margins, and leveraging automation and experience to increase efficiencies of SG&A

Full details of the Company's financial results will be filed with the SEC on Form 10-K and available by visiting www.sec.gov.

Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call

Management will host a conference call on Thursday, June 27, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results for fiscal year 2024 and provide a business update. Additional details are available under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website: https://www.biotricity.com/investors/

Event: Biotricity Fourth Quarter and FY 2024 Financial Results and Business Update Call

Date: Thursday, June 27, 2024

Time: 4:30pm ET (1:30pm PT)

Toll Free: 1-877-269-7751

International: 1-201-389-0908

Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1678498&tp_key=a35fbfd7d7

Investors can begin accessing the webcast 15 minutes before the call, where an operator will register your name and organization. The call will be in listen-only mode.

A replay of the call will be available approximately three hours after the live call via the Investors section of the Biotricity website at https://www.biotricity.com/investors/.

Toll Free Replay Number: 1-844-512-2921

International: 1-412-317-6671

Replay Access ID: 13747508

Expiration: July 11, 2024, 11:59 PM ET

About Biotricity Inc.

Biotricity is reforming the healthcare market by bridging the gap in remote monitoring and chronic care management. Doctors and patients trust Biotricity's unparalleled standard for preventive & personal care, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for chronic conditions. The Company develops comprehensive remote health monitoring solutions for the medical and consumer markets. To learn more, visit www.biotricity.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, which involve assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies, and expectations, are generally identifiable by use of the words "may," "should," "would," "will," "could," "scheduled," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," "seek," "project," or "goal" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding (i) the plans, objectives and goals of management for future operations, including plans, objectives or goals relating to the design, development and commercialization of Bioflux or any of the Company's other proposed products or services, (ii) a projection of income (including income/loss), earnings (including earnings/loss) per share, capital expenditures, dividends, capital structure or other financial items, (iii) the Company's future financial performance, (iv) the regulatory regime in which the Company operates or intends to operate and (v) the assumptions underlying or relating to any statement described in points (i), (ii), (iii) or (iv) above. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results, performance, events or circumstances and may not be realized because they are based upon the Company's current projections, plans, objectives, beliefs, expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and other influences, many of which the Company has no control over. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the inaccuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, the Company's inability to obtain additional financing, the significant length of time and resources associated with the development of its products and related insufficient cash flows and resulting illiquidity, the Company's inability to expand the Company's business, significant government regulation of medical devices and the healthcare industry, lack of product diversification, existing or increased competition, results of arbitration and litigation, stock volatility and illiquidity, and the Company's failure to implement the Company's business plans or strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company's filings with the SEC. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

