Donnerstag, 27.06.2024
CEO im Interview: Große Pläne nach Weltklasse-Entdeckung
WKN: A14XKG | ISIN: GB00BZ0XWD04 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC - Result of AGM

Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 27

MENHADEN RESOURCE EFFICIENCY PLC

LEI: 2138004NTCUZTHFWXS17

Results of the Annual General Meeting Held on Thursday, 27 June 2024

The Board is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Thursday, 27 June 2024, all resolutions, as listed below, were duly passed by shareholders on a poll. The poll results were as follows:

Resolutions

Votes
For


%

Votes
Against


%

Total
Votes Cast

Votes
Withheld

Ordinary Resolutions

1.

Receive and accept the Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2023.

36,591,211

100.0

-

0.0

36,591,211

-

2.

Approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 December 2023.

36,077,696

98.6

498,826

1.4

36,576,522

14,689

3.

Declare a final dividend of 0.9p per ordinary share for the year ended 31 December 2023.

36,591,211

100.0

-

0.0

36,591,211

-

4.

Re-elect Soraya Chabarek as a Director.

36,132,353

98.8

444,169

1.2

36,576,522

14,689

5.

Re-elect Sir Ian Cheshire as a Director.

34,161,616

98.6

484,906

1.4

34,646,522

1,944,689

6.

Re-elect Barbara Donoghue as a Director.

36,112,696

98.7

463,826

1.3

36,576,522

14,689

7.

Re-elect Howard Pearce as a Director.

36,091,616

98.7

484,906

1.3

36,576,522

14,689

8.

Re-appoint Mazars LLP as Auditor and authorise the Audit Committee to determine their remuneration.

36,590,522

100.0

-

0.0

36,590,522

689

9.

Authorise the Directors to allot securities in the Company within limits set out in the Notice of Meeting.

33,964,719

98.0

682,492

2.0

34,647,211

1,944,000

Special Resolutions

10.

Disapply pre-emption rights on allotments of shares for cash within limits set out in the Notice of Meeting.

33,926,616

97.9

719,906

2.1

34,646,522

1,944,689

11.

Authorise the Company to make market purchases of ordinary shares in the Company within limits set out in the Notice of Meeting.

36,591,211

100.0

-

0.0

36,591,211

-

12.

Authorise the Directors to call general meetings (other than the AGM) on not less than 14 clear days' notice.

36,391,211

99.5

200,000

0.5

36,591,211

-

A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculations of votes cast.

At the date of the AGM the total number of Ordinary shares of 1p each in issue and the total number of voting rights was 79,025,001.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, the full text of the special resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and be available for inspection https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The special resolutions will additionally be filed at Companies House.

27 June 2024

For further information please contact:

Paul Griggs

Frostrow Capital LLP - Company Secretary

020 3709 8733


© 2024 PR Newswire
