Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 27
MENHADEN RESOURCE EFFICIENCY PLC
LEI: 2138004NTCUZTHFWXS17
Results of the Annual General Meeting Held on Thursday, 27 June 2024
The Board is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Thursday, 27 June 2024, all resolutions, as listed below, were duly passed by shareholders on a poll. The poll results were as follows:
Resolutions
Votes
Votes
Total
Votes
Ordinary Resolutions
1.
Receive and accept the Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2023.
36,591,211
100.0
-
0.0
36,591,211
-
2.
Approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 December 2023.
36,077,696
98.6
498,826
1.4
36,576,522
14,689
3.
Declare a final dividend of 0.9p per ordinary share for the year ended 31 December 2023.
36,591,211
100.0
-
0.0
36,591,211
-
4.
Re-elect Soraya Chabarek as a Director.
36,132,353
98.8
444,169
1.2
36,576,522
14,689
5.
Re-elect Sir Ian Cheshire as a Director.
34,161,616
98.6
484,906
1.4
34,646,522
1,944,689
6.
Re-elect Barbara Donoghue as a Director.
36,112,696
98.7
463,826
1.3
36,576,522
14,689
7.
Re-elect Howard Pearce as a Director.
36,091,616
98.7
484,906
1.3
36,576,522
14,689
8.
Re-appoint Mazars LLP as Auditor and authorise the Audit Committee to determine their remuneration.
36,590,522
100.0
-
0.0
36,590,522
689
9.
Authorise the Directors to allot securities in the Company within limits set out in the Notice of Meeting.
33,964,719
98.0
682,492
2.0
34,647,211
1,944,000
Special Resolutions
10.
Disapply pre-emption rights on allotments of shares for cash within limits set out in the Notice of Meeting.
33,926,616
97.9
719,906
2.1
34,646,522
1,944,689
11.
Authorise the Company to make market purchases of ordinary shares in the Company within limits set out in the Notice of Meeting.
36,591,211
100.0
-
0.0
36,591,211
-
12.
Authorise the Directors to call general meetings (other than the AGM) on not less than 14 clear days' notice.
36,391,211
99.5
200,000
0.5
36,591,211
-
A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculations of votes cast.
At the date of the AGM the total number of Ordinary shares of 1p each in issue and the total number of voting rights was 79,025,001.
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, the full text of the special resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and be available for inspection https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The special resolutions will additionally be filed at Companies House.
27 June 2024
For further information please contact:
Paul Griggs
Frostrow Capital LLP - Company Secretary
020 3709 8733