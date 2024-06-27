Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC - Result of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 27

MENHADEN RESOURCE EFFICIENCY PLC

LEI: 2138004NTCUZTHFWXS17

Results of the Annual General Meeting Held on Thursday, 27 June 2024

The Board is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Thursday, 27 June 2024, all resolutions, as listed below, were duly passed by shareholders on a poll. The poll results were as follows:

Resolutions Votes

For

% Votes

Against

% Total

Votes Cast Votes

Withheld Ordinary Resolutions 1. Receive and accept the Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2023. 36,591,211 100.0 - 0.0 36,591,211 - 2. Approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 December 2023. 36,077,696 98.6 498,826 1.4 36,576,522 14,689 3. Declare a final dividend of 0.9p per ordinary share for the year ended 31 December 2023. 36,591,211 100.0 - 0.0 36,591,211 - 4. Re-elect Soraya Chabarek as a Director. 36,132,353 98.8 444,169 1.2 36,576,522 14,689 5. Re-elect Sir Ian Cheshire as a Director. 34,161,616 98.6 484,906 1.4 34,646,522 1,944,689 6. Re-elect Barbara Donoghue as a Director. 36,112,696 98.7 463,826 1.3 36,576,522 14,689 7. Re-elect Howard Pearce as a Director. 36,091,616 98.7 484,906 1.3 36,576,522 14,689 8. Re-appoint Mazars LLP as Auditor and authorise the Audit Committee to determine their remuneration. 36,590,522 100.0 - 0.0 36,590,522 689 9. Authorise the Directors to allot securities in the Company within limits set out in the Notice of Meeting. 33,964,719 98.0 682,492 2.0 34,647,211 1,944,000 Special Resolutions 10. Disapply pre-emption rights on allotments of shares for cash within limits set out in the Notice of Meeting. 33,926,616 97.9 719,906 2.1 34,646,522 1,944,689 11. Authorise the Company to make market purchases of ordinary shares in the Company within limits set out in the Notice of Meeting. 36,591,211 100.0 - 0.0 36,591,211 - 12. Authorise the Directors to call general meetings (other than the AGM) on not less than 14 clear days' notice. 36,391,211 99.5 200,000 0.5 36,591,211 -

A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculations of votes cast.

At the date of the AGM the total number of Ordinary shares of 1p each in issue and the total number of voting rights was 79,025,001.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, the full text of the special resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and be available for inspection https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism . The special resolutions will additionally be filed at Companies House.

27 June 2024

