

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Porsche Cars North America, Inc. announced the appointment of John Cappella as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. He was President and CEO of Porsche Cars Canada, a position held since September 2022. Previously, he was Vice President, Area East, for Porsche Cars North America. John Cappella replaces Joe Lawrence, who is leaving PCNA, effective July 2, 2024.



The successor of John Cappella as President and CEO of Porsche Cars Canada will be announced in due course, the company said.



