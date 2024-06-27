Closing the Digital Divide: T-Mobile Takes Action for Digital Equity

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2024 / T-Mobile

Originally published in T-Mobile's 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report

Today, digital connectivity is inextricably linked to the personal, economic, and social vitality of people and communities everywhere. That's why we're driven, each and every day, to break down barriers to consistent and reliable connectivity by championing wider access, affordability, and skill-building programs to help people navigate an online world responsibly and effectively.

BRINGING CHOICE AND SPEED TO COMMUNITIES EVERYWHERE

In 2020, we set our sights on bringing more speed and more choice to people across America by building a leading 5G network to cover as much of the U.S. population as possible.

Simultaneously, we took on Big Internet to provide broadband access to customers and communities traditionally served by fewer, higher-cost providers. It turns out that offering more choice to more people on a leading 5G network is a winning formula.

At the end of 2023, T-Mobile's 5G network covered more than 330 million people, or 98% of the U.S. population. And, T-Mobile's 5G Home Internet was available to over 50 million U.S. households - a third of which are in rural areas.

Reliable, high-speed coverage made a big difference in places where we continued to expand 5G coverage in 2023. This includes place like the Quad Cities region of Iowa and Illinois, where 87% residents now have access to T-Mobile's 5G network[1], and in the 32,000 square miles of Virginia where 97% of residents now have access to 5G.

CONNECTING RURAL AMERICA

Despite making up approximately 40% of the country, America's small markets and rural areas have often been overlooked and underserved when it comes to connectivity. When we set out to extend our leading 5G network across the United States, we made a commitment to provide coverage for 90% of America's rural population by 2026. Because fast, reliable connectivity can make all the difference for the economic and social well-being of our rural communities across the country.

MAKING CONNECTIVITY MORE AFFORDABLE AND ACCESSIBLE

Closing the Digital Divide in Education



One important factor that influences student success in school is having consistent access to a reliable internet connection. Connectivity affects everything from student participation and attendance to motivation and academic performance. And, as digital skills become more essential for careers, it's important that the next generation can effectively and responsibly engage in the digital world to prepare for an increasingly connected future.

In 2023, we continued to go all in to tackle this issue through Project 10Million and other education initiatives - underscoring our commitment to support families across the U.S. who are disproportionately affected by the digital divide.

We're offering a free mobile hotspot and free internet connectivity to up to 10 million eligible student households across the U.S. T-Mobile also offers school districts free and heavily subsidized data plans for their students. Through this program, both students and their families also have access to affordable laptops and tablets.

We've already made a big impact in bridging the digital divide in America by connecting nearly six million students to the internet and providing over $6.4 billion in products and services.

With millions of students[2] still unconnected, we're working tirelessly to reach as many eligible households as we can. That's why we partner with organizations like Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (BBBS), one of the country's most trusted non-profit organizations, with a network of 230 agencies across 5,000 communities. Together, we're increasing awareness of Project 10Million and the huge opportunity it presents to eligible families.

We're also working alongside school districts and education partners to collaborate on the best ways to serve students' evolving needs and provide ongoing and adaptable solutions to promote digital equity. While we're proud of the impact we've made on this important issue so far, we know we have a lot more work to do to make connectivity equitable for all.

School district administrators can apply here and eligible student families can sign up here.

Empowering Newcomers with Essential Connectivity



For newcomers seeking refuge in the United States, connectivity is essential to rebuilding their lives in a new country. That's why T-Mobile has partnered with Welcome.US, an innovative public-private partnership that provides critical supplies, training, and community support to people seeking refuge by entering the U.S. through safe and orderly pathways.

We've pledged up to 200,000 lines of free talk, text, and data service through Metro by T-Mobile for one year. In 2023, we partnered with resettlement agencies and community organizations to deliver free smartphones from Google to 24,000 newcomers so we could get them connected to a year of free service. We're humbled to play a small part in helping thousands of newcomers to the U.S. make the transition to their new homes.



Delivering Affordable Connectivity

We built our reputation on providing a great network at a great value. To make affordable and reliable connectivity an option for millions of low-income families and individuals across the U.S., T-Mobile offers a range of low-cost plans through our Connect by T-Mobile prepaid plans that feature options starting at $10 per month, as well as our most affordable unlimited talk and text plan for $15 a month.

T-Mobile continued to participate in the federal government's Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) through the Metro by T-Mobile and Assurance Wireless® programs. ACP offered a monthly discount of up to $30 (up to $75 on some tribal lands, as set by the Federal Communications Commission) for internet service on certain plans to eligible households. Our participation in 2023 covered more areas of the country to serve eligible households in 48 states and the District of Columbia, helping to close connectivity gaps across America.

Connecting Our Heroes

Our first responders play a crucial role in every community around the country. During emergency situations and in natural disasters, they keep us and our families safe when we need them.

That's why, in 2020, we created Connecting Heroes, our 10-year commitment to first responders which delivers free unlimited service, support from our dedicated emergency response team, and priority access and preemption to all eligible agencies (priority and preemption eligibility is determined using DHS/CISA criteria). Our wireless products and services equip public safety organizations with solutions to improve operational capability, productivity, and safety, addressing the needs of first responders and citizens, all on our un-matched 5G network.

Supporting Diverse Connectivity Needs

We strive to support the diverse communication needs of ALL our customers. Through accessibility options such as alternative billing for the visually impaired, free credits for 411 directory services, RTT (real-time text), and user-friendly handsets, T-Mobile empowers our customers to connect, their way. We also offer IP Relay services that enable people who are Deaf, Hard of Hearing, DeafBlind, or have a Speech Disability to use an internet connection, a computer, or to connect to relay operators who turn voice communication into text.

CHANGING THE GAME FOR LIVE SPORTS ACCESSIBILITY

Many fans with blindness or low vision face exclusion from enjoying live sporting events due to non-descriptive and delayed broadcasting. In 2023, we joined forces with OneCourt Technologies to enhance sporting experiences for these fans. Through our 5G network, we're providing real-time updates even in high-traffic sporting arenas. With OneCourt's innovative haptic technology that conveys what is happening during the game through touch, we're collaborating with them on their devices that let fans experience every play of the game through their fingertips.



[1] Capable device required for 5G; coverage not available in some areas. Some uses may require a certain plan or feature; see T-Mobile.com. Based on median, overall combined 5G speeds according to analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence data 5G median download speeds for Q3 2023. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

[2] https://www.commonsensemedia.org/sites/default/files/featured-content/files/final_-_what_it_will_take_to_permanently_close_the_k-12_digital_divide_vfeb3.pdf

