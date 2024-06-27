Anzeige
Donnerstag, 27.06.2024
CEO im Interview: Große Pläne nach Weltklasse-Entdeckung
ACCESSWIRE
27.06.2024 15:38 Uhr
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Flushing Financial Corporation: Brendan Bateman, Assistant Vice President, Business Resumption Manager at Flushing Bank, is a Winner in Long Island Business News' Emerging Leaders Under 30

UNIONDALE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2024 / Flushing Financial Corporation (the "Company") (NASDAQ:FFIC), the parent holding company for Flushing Bank (the "Bank"), announced that Brendan Bateman was recognized as a winner in Long Island Business News' Emerging Leaders Under 30.

"We are very proud of Brendan for this well-deserved recognition. Brendan's' role as Business Resumption Manager is critical to our daily operations where he is responsible for the development, implementation, and maintenance of the Bank's Business Continuity Program. This includes managing bank wide and business unit level recovery plans, planning and executing tabletop exercises for the Incident Management Team and organizing crisis communications during emergencies" said John Buran, President and CEO of Flushing Bank. "Brendan is an asset to our organization and we are confident that his leadership skills will enable him to contribute to our continued success."

About Flushing Financial Corporation
Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) is the holding company for Flushing Bank®, an FDIC insured, New York State-chartered commercial bank that operates banking offices in Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and on Long Island. The Bank has been building relationships with families, business owners, and communities since 1929. Today, it offers the products, services, and conveniences associated with large commercial banks, including a full complement of deposit, loan, equipment finance, and cash management services. Rewarding customers with personalized attention and bankers who can communicate in the languages prevalent within these multicultural markets are what makes the Bank uniquely different. As an Equal Housing Lender and leader in real estate lending, the Bank's experienced lending teams create mortgage solutions for real estate owners and property managers both within and outside the New York City metropolitan area. The Bank also fosters relationships with consumers nationwide through its online banking division with the iGObanking® and BankPurely® brands.

Additional information on Flushing Bank and Flushing Financial Corporation may be obtained by visiting the Company's website at FlushingBank.com.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this Press Release relating to plans, strategies, economic performance and trends, projections of results of specific activities or investments and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and in other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expects", "plans", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "forecasts", "goals", "potential" or "continue" or similar terms or the negative of these terms. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. The Company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Flushing Financial Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
