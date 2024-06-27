Anzeige
i3 Energy PLC Announces Result of AGM

EASTLEIGH, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2024 / i3 Energy plc ("i3", "i3 Energy", or the "Company"), an independent oil and gas company with assets and operations in the UK and Canada, notes that at its annual general meeting (AGM) held on 27 June 2024, all resolutions duly passed. Voting results for each of the resolutions were as follows:

RESOLUTION

VOTES FOR

%

VOTES AGAINST

%

VOTES TOTAL

% of ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL VOTED

VOTES WITHHELD

1

563,483,815

99.29%

4,037,322

0.71%

567,521,137

47.20%

47,314

2

567,195,732

99.94%

332,300

0.06%

567,528,032

47.20%

45,441

3

566,861,060

99.88%

669,214

0.12%

567,530,274

47.20%

43,199

4

564,703,015

99.54%

2,624,598

0.46%

567,327,613

47.18%

240,838

5

564,968,400

99.59%

2,351,997

0.41%

567,320,397

47.18%

248,054

6

565,010,762

99.62%

2,155,090

0.38%

567,165,852

47.17%

402,599

7

565,033,243

99.62%

2,129,371

0.38%

567,162,614

47.17%

405,838

8

561,389,393

98.98%

5,771,659

1.02%

567,161,052

47.17%

407,400

9

564,624,082

99.55%

2,544,077

0.45%

567,168,159

47.17%

400,292

10

457,559,589

80.64%

109,885,428

19.36%

567,445,017

47.19%

123,434

11

457,791,284

80.67%

109,729,506

19.33%

567,520,790

47.20%

47,661

12

566,987,041

99.90%

560,361

0.10%

567,547,402

47.20%

21,050

END

Enquiries:

i3 Energy plc
Majid Shafiq (CEO)

c/o Camarco
Tel: +44 (0) 203 757 4980


WH Ireland Limited (Nomad and Joint Broker)
James Joyce, Darshan Patel

Tel: +44 (0) 207 220 1666


Tennyson Securities (Joint Broker)
Peter Krens

Tel: +44 (0) 207 186 9030


Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Joint Broker)
Ashton Clanfield, Callum Stewart

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7710 7600


Camarco
Andrew Turner, Violet Wilson, Sam Morris

Tel: +44 (0) 203 757 4980

Notes to Editors:

i3 Energy is an oil and gas Company with a low cost, diversified, growing production base in Canada's most prolific hydrocarbon region, the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and appraisal assets in the North Sea with significant upside.

The Company is well positioned to deliver future growth through the optimisation of its existing high working interest asset base and the acquisition of long life, low decline conventional production assets.

i3 is dedicated to responsible corporate practices and the environment, and places high value on adhering to strong Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") practices. i3 is proud of its performance to date as a responsible steward of the environment, people, and capital management. The Company is committed to maintaining an ESG strategy, which has broader implications for long-term value creation, as these benefits extend beyond regulatory requirements.

i3 Energy is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol I3E and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ITE. For further information on i3 Energy please visit https://i3.energy/.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: i3 Energy PLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
