i3 Energy PLC Announces Result of AGM

EASTLEIGH, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2024 / i3 Energy plc ("i3", "i3 Energy", or the "Company"), an independent oil and gas company with assets and operations in the UK and Canada, notes that at its annual general meeting (AGM) held on 27 June 2024, all resolutions duly passed. Voting results for each of the resolutions were as follows:
RESOLUTION
VOTES FOR
%
VOTES AGAINST
%
VOTES TOTAL
% of ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL VOTED
VOTES WITHHELD
1
563,483,815
99.29%
4,037,322
0.71%
567,521,137
47.20%
47,314
2
567,195,732
99.94%
332,300
0.06%
567,528,032
47.20%
45,441
3
566,861,060
99.88%
669,214
0.12%
567,530,274
47.20%
43,199
4
564,703,015
99.54%
2,624,598
0.46%
567,327,613
47.18%
240,838
5
564,968,400
99.59%
2,351,997
0.41%
567,320,397
47.18%
248,054
6
565,010,762
99.62%
2,155,090
0.38%
567,165,852
47.17%
402,599
7
565,033,243
99.62%
2,129,371
0.38%
567,162,614
47.17%
405,838
8
561,389,393
98.98%
5,771,659
1.02%
567,161,052
47.17%
407,400
9
564,624,082
99.55%
2,544,077
0.45%
567,168,159
47.17%
400,292
10
457,559,589
80.64%
109,885,428
19.36%
567,445,017
47.19%
123,434
11
457,791,284
80.67%
109,729,506
19.33%
567,520,790
47.20%
47,661
12
566,987,041
99.90%
560,361
0.10%
567,547,402
47.20%
21,050
END
Notes to Editors:
i3 Energy is an oil and gas Company with a low cost, diversified, growing production base in Canada's most prolific hydrocarbon region, the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and appraisal assets in the North Sea with significant upside.
The Company is well positioned to deliver future growth through the optimisation of its existing high working interest asset base and the acquisition of long life, low decline conventional production assets.
i3 is dedicated to responsible corporate practices and the environment, and places high value on adhering to strong Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") practices. i3 is proud of its performance to date as a responsible steward of the environment, people, and capital management. The Company is committed to maintaining an ESG strategy, which has broader implications for long-term value creation, as these benefits extend beyond regulatory requirements.
i3 Energy is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol I3E and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ITE. For further information on i3 Energy please visit https://i3.energy/.
