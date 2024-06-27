UBS Private Wealth Management today announced that financial advisor team The Matthews Group has been named to the Barron's 2024 Top 250 Private Wealth Management Teams list and the Forbes 2024 Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams list. The team also was named last year to the Forbes America's Top Wealth Management Teams Private Wealth list for 2023.

"This recognition highlights The Matthews Group's dedication to leverage their experience and expertise alongside the broad capabilities at UBS Private Wealth Management to make a lasting difference in their clients' lives," said Todd Lociero, San Francisco Market Executive at UBS.

The 19-member team, led by Michael Matthews, Tyler Matthews, Melanie Matthews, Kathryn Sciba, Tanner Peelen, Kim Muska, Mandy Ho, Shawn Meeks, Renee Hawkes and Mike Bockner, have been entrusted with over $2.3 billion in client investable assets. Together, they provide a multi-disciplinary approach to delivering holistic advice to ultra-high net worth individuals, business owners, entrepreneurs and multi-generational families. The team is known for taking a detailed and highly customized approach to managing client portfolios, leveraging the resources of UBS's global footprint to help them thrive financially so they can make their unique mark on the world.

Teams are ranked on a variety of factors, including their size and shape, their regulatory records and credentials of their members, and the resources they have at their disposal to serve their client bases.

To see the full Barron's 2024 Top 250 Private Wealth Management Teams ranking, visit: https://www.barrons.com/advisor/report/top-financial-advisors/private-wealth

To see the full Forbes/SHOOK 2024 Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams list, visit: https://www.forbes.com/lists/wealth-management-teams-best-in-state/

To see the full Forbes/SHOOK 2023 Top Wealth Management Teams Private Wealth list, visit: https://www.forbes.com/lists/top-wealth-management-teams-private-wealth/

