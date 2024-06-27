Bulletin from STRAX AB's Annual General Meeting

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2024 / STRAX (STO:STRAX)(FRA:NOBC) At today's Annual General Meeting in Strax AB (publ) it was resolved to adopt the income statement and the balance sheet for the company, as well as the consolidated income statement and balance sheet for the year 2023. Furthermore, it was resolved that the results for the year should be transferred to profit carried forward. The Annual General Meeting resolved to discharge the board members and the CEO from liability.

It was resolved that the number of members of the Board of Directors, for the time until the end of the next Annual General Meeting, shall be three (3) ordinary Directors and no deputy Directors. It was resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, that Gudmundur Palmason and Ingvi Tyr Tomasson are re-elected as members of the Board of Directors and that Kjartan Örn Sigurdsson was elected as new member of the Board of Directors, all for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. It was further resolved to elect Ingvi Tyr Tomasson as chairman of the Board of Directors for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. It was further resolved to elect Forvis Mazars AB, with authorised public accountant Samuel Bjälkemo as auditor in charge, and the authorised public accountant Andreas Brodström, also at Forvis Mazars AB, as auditors for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

It was resolved that the remuneration for the members of the Board of Directors be set at SEK 150,000 each to member of the Board of Directors who is considered to be independent in relation to major shareholders and set at SEK 225,000 to the chairman of the Board of Directors in the event the chairman is considered to be independent in relation to major shareholders. It is thus Kjartan Örn Sigurdsson that shall receive remuneration, whereas remuneration to the Board of Directors shall be paid with a total of SEK 150,000. It was further resolved that the remuneration to the auditor, for the time until the end of the next Annual General Meeting, shall be paid as per current account as approved by the company.

It was further resolved, in accordance with the proposal from the Board of Directors, to authorise the Board of Directors to, up until the next Annual General Meeting, on one or several occasions and with or without preferential rights for the shareholders against cash payment or against payment through set-off or in kind, or otherwise on special conditions to issue new shares, warrants and/or convertibles. However, such issue of shares must never result in the company's issued share capital or the number of shares in the company at any time, being increased by more than a total of 10 per cent. The previous authorisation to issue new shares and which was given at last year's Annual General Meeting, was valid up to this year's Annual General Meeting and has consequently lapsed.

Gudmundur Palmason, CEO, STRAX AB

STRAX is a global leader in accessories that empower mobile lifestyles. Our portfolio of branded accessories covers all major mobile accessory brands and categories: Protection, Power, Connectivity, as well as Personal Audio. The remaining own brand is Planet Buddies. We reach a broad customer base, through 70 000 brick and mortar stores around the globe, as well as through online marketplaces and direct-to-consumers.

Founded as a trading company in 1995, STRAX has since expanded worldwide and evolved into a global brand business. Today we have approximately 90 employees in 6 countries. STRAX is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm stock exchange.

Divested own brands consist of Urbanista, Gear4 and Clckr.

Discontinued operations include Health & Wellness and licenced brand portfolio of adidas and Diesel.

Bulletin from STRAX AB's Annual General Meeting

