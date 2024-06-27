Anzeige
Donnerstag, 27.06.2024
CEO im Interview: Große Pläne nach Weltklasse-Entdeckung
WKN: A2PHEZ | ISIN: SE0012558617
Frankfurt
26.06.24
09:16 Uhr
0,004 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
GlobeNewswire
27.06.2024 16:46 Uhr
87 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Lipidor AB TO2

At the request of Lipidor AB, Lipidor AB equity rights will be traded on First
North Growth Market as from June 28, 2024. 



Security name: Lipidor AB TO2
------------------------------
Short name:   LIPI TO2   
------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0022240388 
------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  341891    
------------------------------

Terms: The exercise period for the exercise of Warrants occurs during a period 
     of two (2) weeks from and including the seventh trading day after the 
     Company announces through a press release the study results in the   
     phase III study of the Company's drug candidate AKP02G2 or, in the   
     absence of such press release, during the period from and including 15 
     August 2025 up to and including 29 August 2025. The subscription price 
     upon exercise of the Warrants has been set at SEK 0.10 per share.   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscr June 28, 2024-August 27, 2025                      
iption                                     
 perio                                     
d:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last  August 27, 2025                             
 tradi                                     
ng                                       
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ). For further information, please call
Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) on 08-588 68 570.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
