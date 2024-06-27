TAMLO Ltd.: Where History and Culture Meet: New Executive Lounge in Central Tokyo Opens at the Hotel in the Clouds

Inspired by Its 'New Heritage' Concept, Le Ciel Will Open at Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo This Summer With a Rare Outdoor Terrace on July 26

TOKYO, JAPAN / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2024 / Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo announces the grand opening of its new executive lounge, Le Ciel, this summer. This luxurious private lounge will be open to guests staying in the hotel's suites.

Le Ciel - Executive Lounge at Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo

Le Ciel will boast a spacious outdoor terrace with views of Chinzanso Garden and the Tokyo Sea of Clouds that fills it with mist. Guests will be able to watch the garden transform with the seasons at one of the few executive lounges in Tokyo with an outdoor balcony.

Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo's concept of "New Heritage" is at the core of Le Ciel's design. Known as "Camellia Hill" since the 1300s, the hill where the hotel sits was depicted by Utagawa Hiroshige, one of Japan's great artists of the Ukiyo-e movement. Prime Minister Yamagata Aritomo first designed and built Chinzanso Garden in 1878, inviting visitors to come and enjoy the location's natural beauty. Over 140 years later, Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo still carries out that tradition. With a deep respect for its history and an eye for the future, Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo built a space where new history can be born.

Guests can enjoy seasonal foods at any of three meal services throughout the day. Le Ciel will offer a morning meal from 8:30-10:30 a.m., an early afternoon selection of sweet and savory dishes from 2:30-5 p.m., and a light evening meal from 5:30-8:30 p.m. The breakfast service will feature honey produced by bees that pollinate Chinzanso Garden, the taste changing with the seasons as different flowers bloom.

There is also a gallery space with 10 displays showcasing traditional Japanese lacquerware and other traditional art forms like pottery, metalwork, wood and bamboo work, glasswork, and more. These artworks will blend tradition and innovation, further embodying the hotel's principle of "New Heritage." These displays will rotate seasonally.

The lounge is also child-friendly, making it the perfect place for private relaxation with your family.

Find out more here: https://www.hotel-chinzanso-tokyo.com/executivelounge.

About Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo

Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo is one of the city's most iconic luxury hotels with 70 years of history. The property includes 266 guest rooms/suites, nine restaurants, 38 meeting/banquet rooms, and a full-service spa with a Japanese onsen. Its award-winning garden has a wide variety of botanicals, including more than 100 cherry trees and 1,000 camellia trees. The standout feature of the garden is the "Tokyo Sea of Clouds," a recreation of the natural phenomenon that can usually only be found in the mountainous regions of Japan. The hotel is owned and managed by Fujita Kanko Inc., a publicly traded tourism industry corporation headquartered in Tokyo.

Contact Information

James Lovell

james.lovell.tam@tam-tam.co.jp

SOURCE: Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo

View the original press release on newswire.com.