Portland, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2024) - In a significant advancement for the deaf and hard-of-hearing community, Aisles has announced the creation of SIGN, a revolutionary AI designed to serve as a verbal and sign language interpreter. This new technology aims to break down communication barriers and foster inclusivity.

SIGN

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8846/214434_signimg1.jpg

SIGN utilizes cutting-edge machine learning and AI algorithms to translate sign language into spoken words and vice versa in real-time. This capability allows for seamless, efficient communication between sign language users and those unfamiliar with it, significantly enhancing interactions in personal, educational, and professional contexts.

The system operates using the front and back cameras of your phone, as well as its microphone and speaker. It first detects or hears the beginning of a conversation, then translates it in real-time for both parties. This dual functionality ensures that communication is smooth and uninterrupted, making it easier for sign language users to interact with others.

Additionally, SIGN can be integrated with Aisles' LEARN program, an AI teaching system that creates customized lessons and interactive content for students who travel or miss school. By syncing with LEARN, SIGN provides a seamless educational experience for students who use sign language, making classroom interactions and learning more accessible and effective.

SIGN also functions as a sign-to-text tool for everyday use, offering another layer of convenience for users. This feature translates sign language into written text, making it easier for users to communicate via text messages or other written formats.

The introduction of SIGN is a monumental step in addressing the challenges faced by the deaf and hard-of-hearing community. By providing a tool that enables clear and effective communication, SIGN empowers users to engage more fully in everyday activities, promoting greater inclusion and understanding.

Aisles has a well-established reputation for innovation and accessibility, and the development of SIGN underscores its commitment to improving the quality of life for individuals with diverse needs. With SIGN, technology serves as a bridge rather than a barrier, aligning with Aisles' mission to create AI-driven solutions that benefit all users.

In an exciting move, Aisles plans to launch the live beta version of SIGN within the next couple of weeks. This beta phase will allow users to experience the AI's capabilities firsthand and provide essential feedback to further refine and enhance its functionality. The beta launch is a crucial step in ensuring that SIGN meets the needs and expectations of its users, paving the way for its full-scale release.

As Aisles prepares for the beta launch, anticipation is building among potential users and advocates for the deaf and hard-of-hearing community. The introduction of SIGN represents a promising advancement in accessibility technology, offering a new level of independence and interaction for those who rely on sign language for communication.

Aisles

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8846/214434_signimg2.jpg

MEDIA CONTACT

Contact Person: Ignacio Rosales

Company Name: Aisles

Email: Sign@aisles.app

Website: https://aisles.app/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/214434

SOURCE: Media Feature