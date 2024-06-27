Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.: Crop Protection Chemicals Market to Reach $88.0 Billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled 'Crop Protection Chemicals Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Type (Synthetic [Insecticides, Herbicides], Biological), Formulation (Solid, Liquid), Mode of Application (Seed Treatment, Soil Treatment), Crop Type-Global Forecast to 2031,' by Meticulous Research®, the crop protection chemicals market is projected to reach $88.0 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2024 to 2031.

Crop protection chemicals protect crops from pests, diseases, and weeds. These chemicals are commonly used in modern agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by safeguarding plants from threats that could negatively impact their growth and productivity. In addition, crop protection chemicals provide farmers with a cost-effective way of improving their crops' yield and quality. They also make harvesting more straightforward and maintain consistent yields from year to year.

The growth of this market can be attributed to several factors, including the rising demand for low-cost crop protection solutions, the growing need to increase crop yield and quality, growing awareness about environmental safety, increasing adoption of advanced agricultural practices and technologies, and rapidly decreasing agricultural land. Moreover, the rising focus on integrated pest management, the growing adoption of biological seed treatments, and emerging economies in Asia-Pacific and Latin America are expected to generate significant growth opportunities for the stakeholders in the crop protection chemicals market.

However, growing concerns over chemical residues in food and stringent and non-standardized regulations hinder the growth of this market. On the other hand, lengthy product registration and approval processes and the complicated process of developing film coatings for seed treatment pose a major challenge to market growth. The latest trends in the crop protection chemicals market are sustainability, bio-based solutions, digitalization, and precision agriculture.

Key Players:

The key players operating in the crop protection chemicals market include BASF SE (Germany), Bayer AG (Germany), Corteva, Inc. (U.S.), FMC Corporation (U.S.), Novozymes A/S (Denmark), Nufarm Limited (Australia), Syngenta AG (Switzerland), UPL Limited (India), Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), and Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Co. Ltd (China).

The crop protection chemicals market study presents historical market data in terms of value & volume (2022 and 2023), estimated current data (2024), and forecasts for 2031. This market is segmented by type, formulation, mode of application, crop type, and country.

Key Findings in the Crop Protection Chemicals Market Study:

Based on type, the crop protection chemicals market is segmented into synthetic crop protection chemicals and biological crop protection chemicals. In 2024, the synthetic crop protection chemicals segment is expected to account for the largest share of 91.3% of the crop protection chemicals market. However, the biological crop protection chemicals segment is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period of 2024-2031. This growth is driven by the increasing adoption of organic farming, growing environmental and public health concerns regarding the use of chemical crop protection products, high demand for chemical residue-free agricultural products, and the initiatives by governments worldwide to promote the use of biological crop protection products.

Based on formulation, the crop protection chemicals market is segmented into liquid formulation and dry formulation. In 2024, the liquid formulation segment is expected to account for the larger share of the crop protection chemicals market. The large market share of this segment can be attributed to the uniform & easy application of liquid form, better performance, and higher effective duration (up to 6 months) than dry form (up to 3 months).

Based on mode of application, the crop protection chemicals market is segmented into foliar spray, seed treatment, soil treatment, and other modes of application. In 2024, the foliar spray segment is expected to account for the largest share of the crop protection chemicals market. The large market share of this segment can be attributed to its high efficiency, uniform distribution, and minimum to no wastage of crop protection chemicals.

However, the seed treatment segment is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period of 2024-2031.

Based on crop type, the crop protection chemicals market is segmented into cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, and other crops. In 2024, the cereals & grains segment is expected to account for the largest share of 37.4% of the crop protection chemicals market. The large market share of this segment can be attributed to the growing need to increase cereal & grain production, minimize cereal & grain loss due to pests and diseases, and the increasing use of these crops in animal feed, biofuel, and starch & ethanol production.

Based on geography, in 2024, Latin America is expected to account for the largest share of 32.1% of the crop protection chemicals market. The crop protection chemicals market in Latin America is estimated to reach $22.3 billion in 2024. The large share of this region is attributed to several key factors, including the growing population and food requirements, rapid expansion in the agriculture sector, and the growing need to increase crop yield. Also, rising awareness among farmers about the benefits of using high-end agro-products and increasing adoption of organic farming practices further support the growth of this market.

However, the market in Europe is slated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This regional market's growth is driven by the growing demand for organic products, increasing government support, increased adoption of natural products over synthetic products, and rising health consciousness.

Scope of the Report:

Crop Protection Chemicals Market Assessment-by Type

Synthetic Crop Protection Chemicals Herbicides Glyphosate Potassium Glyphosate Isopropylamine Glyphosate Other Salts of Glyphosate Acetochlor 2,4-D Atrazine Other Herbicides Insecticides Organophosphates Pyrethroids Carbamates Organochlorides Other Insecticides Fungicides Triazole Strobilurins Chloronitriles Dithiocarbamates Phenylamides Benzimidazoles Other Fungicides Other Synthetic Crop Protection Chemicals

Biological Crop Protection Chemicals Bioinsecticides Biofungicides Bionematicides Bioherbicides Other Biological Crop Protection Chemicals



Crop Protection Chemicals Market Assessment-by Formulation

Liquid Formulation

Dry Formulation

Crop Protection Chemicals Market Assessment-by Mode of Application

Foliar Spray

Seed Treatment

Soil Treatment

Other Modes of Application

Crop Protection Chemicals Market Assessment-by Crop Type

Cereals & Grains Maize/Corn Wheat Other Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Other Crops

Crop Protection Chemicals Market Assessment-by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe France Germany Italy Spain U.K. Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific China India Japan Australia Thailand Vietnam Indonesia Malaysia Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)

Middle East & Africa

