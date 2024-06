EXCHANGE NOTICE, 27 JUNE 2024 SHARES DELISTING FROM NASDAQ FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET: NYAB PLC NYAB Plc has completed the re-domiciliation process and transfer of listing to Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Sweden. The shares of NYAB Plc will be traded for the last time on 27 June 2024 on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. Identifiers: Trading code: NYAB ISIN code: FI4000153515 Orderbook id: 122403 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260