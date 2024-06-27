Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of NYAB AB on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market

On request of NYAB AB, company registration number 559488-0667, Nasdaq Stockholm has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Sweden with effect from June 28, 2024. The company has 712,993,008 shares as per today's date. Shares Short name: NYABSE ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum Number of shares to be listed: 712,993,008 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0022242434 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 340414 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559488-0667 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ------------------------------ 50 Industrials ------------------------------ 5010 Construction & Materials ------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Augment Partners. For further information, please call Augment Partners on +4686042255