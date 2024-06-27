Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 27.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
CEO im Interview: Große Pläne nach Weltklasse-Entdeckung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JN6P | ISIN: FI4000153515 | Ticker-Symbol:
Lang & Schwarz
27.06.24
17:45 Uhr
0,649 Euro
+0,010
+1,56 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NYAB OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NYAB OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,6480,65017:46
GlobeNewswire
27.06.2024 17:10 Uhr
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of NYAB AB on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market

On request of NYAB AB, company registration number 559488-0667, Nasdaq
Stockholm has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North
Premier Growth Market Sweden with effect from June 28, 2024. 

The company has 712,993,008 shares as per today's date.

Shares

Short name:               NYABSE         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum Number of shares to be listed: 712,993,008       
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:               SE0022242434      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:               1            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:             340414         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:      559488-0667       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             First North STO/8    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                SSME          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:            SEK           
----------------------------------------------------------------


Classification

Code Name          
------------------------------
50  Industrials       
------------------------------
5010 Construction & Materials
------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Augment Partners. For further information, please call Augment Partners on
+4686042255
KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.