T. Rowe Price Listed as One of the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune and Most Trustworthy Companies in America by Newsweek

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2024 / T. Rowe Price, a global investment management firm and a leader in retirement services, today announced it has been named to Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies list for its 14th consecutive year as well as Newsweek's list of the Most Trustworthy Companies in America.

The World's Most Admired Companies recognition is presented by Fortune, an American global business magazine that has been identifying top companies for this recognition since 1997. Using corporate reputation polling and analyzing almost 600 firms in 28 countries, Fortune identifies companies that stand out for their quality of management, products and services, and financial soundness.

Newsweek, an American weekly news magazine, named T. Rowe Price to its third annual list of the Most Trustworthy Companies in America in 2024. Based on a survey of more than 25,000 Americans, the magazine included T. Rowe Price among 700 U.S. companies, and just 38 in financial services, that earned high marks for trust among customers, investors, and employees.

"At T. Rowe Price, we take immense pride in our unwavering dedication to supporting our clients, stakeholders, and the communities where we live and work. Being recognized by Fortune and Newsweek as one of the World's Most Admired Companies and one of the Most Trustworthy Companies in America is a true honor," said Michelle Swanenburg, head of Human Resources at T. Rowe Price. "Our consistent appearance on these lists validates not only our track record of instilling investor confidence and serving as a strong, long-term partner for our clients, but also the value of a career at T. Rowe Price."

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE

Founded in 1937, T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ - GS:TROW) helps individuals and institutions around the world achieve their long-term investment goals. As a large global asset management company known for investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm is built on a culture of integrity that puts client interests first. Clients rely on the award-winning firm for its retirement expertise and active management of equity, fixed income, alternatives, and multi-asset investment capabilities. T. Rowe Price has $1.54 trillion in assets under management as of May 31, 2024, and serves millions of clients globally. News and other updates can be found on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X, YouTube, and troweprice.com/newsroom.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from T. Rowe Price on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: T. Rowe Price

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/t-rowe-price

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: T. Rowe Price

View the original press release on accesswire.com