Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 27.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
CEO im Interview: Große Pläne nach Weltklasse-Entdeckung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CRFP | ISIN: SE0016101844 | Ticker-Symbol: 1I9A
Tradegate
27.06.24
17:21 Uhr
2,230 Euro
-0,001
-0,04 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SINCH AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SINCH AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,2022,24417:47
2,2132,23617:47
PR Newswire
27.06.2024 17:18 Uhr
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sinch AB: Sinch Named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for CPaaS for the Second Consecutive Year

Recognized for Vision and Execution. Sinch Continues to Drive Innovation in Customer Communications

ATLANTA and STOCKHOLM, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinch, which is pioneering the way the world communicates through its Customer Communications Cloud, announced that the company has once again been positioned as a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS). Sinch views this recognition as proof of their strong Super Network and the breadth of communication channels they offer across messaging, email, and voice, enabling businesses to operationalize CX and engagement. Sinch believes that their innovative AI capabilities, integration with over 500 platforms, and global market reach empower them to serve customers of any size, anywhere in the world. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company's overall Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

"We believe our recognition as a Magic Quadrant Leader for the second consecutive year validates our dedication to our customers and our ability to enable them to deliver superior customer experiences," said Laurinda Pang, CEO of Sinch. "Digital, one-to-one communications are critical through marketing, operations, and care. Sinch simplifies customer communications throughout the entire journey. Our leading API Platform and comprehensive applications empower businesses to exceed customer expectations and deliver personalized communications at scale using both established and new communications channels."

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs.

View a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant report to learn more about Sinch's strengths and cautions, among other providers' offerings, https://go.sinch.com/sinch-gartner-mq-24-pr

Source: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Communication Platforms as a Service, Lisa Unden-Farboud, Pankil Sheth, Ajit Patankar, Brian Doherty, 24 June 2024

For more information contact:

Janet Lennon
Director of Global Communications
janet.lennon@sinch.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sinch-ab/r/sinch-named-a-leader-in-the-2024-gartner--magic-quadrant--for-cpaas-for-the-second-consecutive-year,c4007751

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/22250/4007751/2889961.pdf

Sinch_Gartner_MQ_2024_PR_thumbnail_image_1300x780

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sinch-named-a-leader-in-the-2024-gartner-magic-quadrant-for-cpaas-for-the-second-consecutive-year-302184695.html

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.