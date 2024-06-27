Regulatory News:

TME Pharma N.V. (Euronext Growth Paris: ALTME), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapies for treatment of cancer by targeting the tumor microenvironment (TME), announced today the approval of all resolutions submitted to its 2024 annual general meeting of shareholders (AGM), which took place on June 27, 2024, at 01:30 p.m. CEST. Shareholders representing a total of 2.21% of the total issued and outstanding share capital on May 30, 2024, were represented.

The nomination to the Supervisory Board of Dr. Lee Schalop and the adoption of the financial results for the fiscal year 2023 were notably approved. The full list of resolutions can be found hereinafter. The details of TME Pharma's Supervisory Board including members' bios are available on the company's website.

"The significant clinical and financial achievements accomplished so far this year by TME Pharma and the company's upcoming milestones provide an opportune moment to expand the board, and it is with great pleasure that we welcome Dr. Lee Schalop as our new member," said Maurizio PetitBon, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of TME Pharma. "Lee uniquely combines deep knowledge of the financial industry with extensive expertise in biotech development and licensing. He spent nearly 20 years at a number of major Wall Street firms before going on to co-found and lead a clinical-stage brain cancer-focused company, which was acquired in 2021 in a $438 million-dollar transaction. Lee's appointment to the board further strengthens the leadership of TME Pharma and we look forward to the benefit of his insights, experience and network."

Item Resolution 2.c. Adoption of the annual accounts 2023 Accepted 2.d. Release from liability of the sole member of the board of directors Accepted 2.e. Release from liability of the members of the supervisory board Accepted 3.a. Re-appointment of Dr. Maurizio PetitBon as member of the supervisory board Accepted 3.b. Re-appointment of Dr. Cornelis Alexander Izeboud as member of the supervisory board Accepted 3.c. Appointment of Dr. Lee Schalop as member of the supervisory board Accepted 4. Appointment of Baker Tilly (Netherlands) N.V. as statutory auditor for the financial year 2024 Accepted 5. Partial amendment of the articles of association in relation to the increase of the authorized share capital Accepted 6. Partial amendment of the articles of association in relation to re-instating a transitional provision to further increase the authorized share capital Accepted 7. Renewal of the delegation to the board of directors to issue ordinary shares and/or preference shares and to limit or exclude any pre-emptive rights in connection therewith Accepted 8. Renewal of the delegation to the board of directors to acquire shares Accepted 9. Amendment of the remuneration policy regarding the compensation structure of managing and supervisory board directors in addition to general amendments Accepted

The presentation outlining the agenda items and voting results of the AGM is available online. The minutes of the AGM will soon be made available on the company website.

About TME Pharma

TME Pharma is a clinical-stage company focused on developing novel therapies for treatment of the most aggressive cancers. The company's oncology-focused pipeline is designed to act on the tumor microenvironment (TME) and the cancer immunity cycle by breaking tumor protection barriers against the immune system and blocking tumor repair. By neutralizing chemokines in the TME, TME Pharma's approach works in combination with other forms of treatment to weaken tumor defenses and enable greater therapeutic impact. In the GLORIA Phase 1/2 clinical trial, TME Pharma is studying its lead drug candidate NOX-A12 in newly diagnosed brain cancer patients who will not benefit clinically from standard chemotherapy. TME Pharma has delivered top-line data from the NOX-A12 three dose-escalation cohorts combined with radiotherapy of the GLORIA clinical trial, observing consistent tumor reductions and objective tumor responses. Additionally, GLORIA expansion arms evaluate safety and efficacy of NOX-A12 in other combinations where the interim results from the triple combination of NOX-A12, radiotherapy and bevacizumab suggest even deeper and more durable responses, and improved survival. US FDA has approved the design of a randomized Phase 2 trial in glioblastoma and TME Pharma was awarded fast track designation by the FDA for NOX-A12 in combination with radiotherapy and bevacizumab for use in the treatment of the aggressive adult brain cancer, glioblastoma. NOX-A12 in combination with radiotherapy had also previously received orphan drug designation (ODD) for glioblastoma in the United States and glioma in Europe. TME Pharma has delivered final top-line data with encouraging overall survival and safety profile from its NOX-A12 combination trial with Keytruda® in metastatic colorectal and pancreatic cancer patients, which was published in the Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer in October 2021. The company has entered in its second collaboration with MSD/Merck for its Phase 2 study, OPTIMUS, to further evaluate safety and efficacy of NOX-A12 in combination with Merck's Keytruda® and two different chemotherapy regimens as second-line therapy in patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer. The design of the trial has been approved in France, Spain and the United States. The company's second clinical-stage drug candidate, NOX-E36, is designed to target the innate immune system. TME Pharma is considering several solid tumors for further clinical development. Further information can be found at: www.tmepharma.com.

TME Pharma® and the TME Pharma logo are registered trademarks.

Keytruda® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp Dohme Corp.

Visit TME Pharma on LinkedIn and X.

About the GLORIA Study

GLORIA (NCT04121455) is TME Pharma's dose-escalation, Phase 1/2 study of NOX-A12 in combination with radiotherapy in first-line partially resected or unresected glioblastoma (brain cancer) patients with unmethylated MGMT promoter (resistant to standard chemotherapy). GLORIA further evaluates safety and efficacy of NOX-A12 three additional arms combining NOX-A12 with: A. radiotherapy in patients with complete tumor resection; B. radiotherapy and bevacizumab; and C. radiotherapy and pembrolizumab.

About the OPTIMUS Study

OPTIMUS (NCT04901741) is TME Pharma's planned open-label two-arm Phase 2 study of NOX-A12 combined with pembrolizumab and nanoliposomal irinotecan/5-FU/leucovorin or gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel in microsatellite-stable metastatic pancreatic cancer patients.

Disclaimer

Translations of any press release into languages other than English are intended solely as a convenience to the non-English-reading audience. The company has attempted to provide an accurate translation of the original text in English, but due to the nuances in translating into another language, slight differences may exist. This press release includes certain disclosures that contain "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are based on TME Pharma's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, the risks inherent in oncology drug development, including clinical trials and the timing of and TME Pharma's ability to obtain regulatory approvals for NOX-A12 as well as any other drug candidates. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and TME Pharma undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240627569818/en/

Contacts:

For more information, please contact:

TME Pharma N.V.

Aram Mangasarian, Ph.D., CEO

Tel. +49 (0) 30 16637082 0

investors@tmepharma.com

Investor and Media Relations:

LifeSci Advisors

Guillaume van Renterghem

Tel. +41 (0) 76 735 01 31

gvanrenterghem@lifesciadvisors.com

NewCap

Arthur Rouillé

Tel. +33 (0) 1 44 71 00 15

arouille@newcap.fr