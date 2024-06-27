Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2024) - QUEBEC PEGMATITE HOLDINGS CORP. (CSE: QBC) (OTC Pink: WPNNF) ("QPC") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release of June 17, 2024, the Company's name will be changed from "Quebec Pegmatite Holdings Corp." to "LaFleur Minerals Inc.", effective July 2, 2024.

The Company's common shares ("Shares") will begin trading on the CSE on July 2, 2024 under the new name and the trading symbol for the Company will be changed to "LFLR". The new CUSIP for Shares will be 50684B103 and the new ISIN number will be CA50684B1031. The share capital of the Company remains unchanged.

About Quebec Pegmatite Holdings Corp.:

Quebec Pegmatite Holdings Corp. is a North American junior mining exploration company that specializes in lithium and owns 100% of four properties, with two properties located in Quebec's highly sought after lithium regions, James Bay and Mazérac.

The Company's two flagship properties are located in the James Bay and Mazérac regions, covering approximately 303 km². The Vieux Comptoir property is located approximately 45km east of the Patriot Battery Metals Corvette Project and 45km west of Winsome Resources, Adina project. The Mazérac property is located about 50km southwest of Val-d'Or and easily accessible. The property is located near Vision Lithium's Cadillac property and Winsome Resources' Decelles property.

ON BEHALF OF QUEBEC PEGMATITE HOLDINGS CORP.

Paul Teniere

Chief Executive Officer

E: teniere@quebecpegmatite.com

SOURCE: Quebec Pegmatite Holdings Corp.