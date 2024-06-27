Global cloud communications platform Infobip has been named a Leader in the Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) market by analyst firm Gartner for the second year in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Communications Platform as a Service. Infobip has been recognized for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.1

The Gartner report Top 10 Trends in Enterprise Communication Services 2024 notes the growth of GenAI as "The year 2023 saw the rise of generative AI (GenAI) as a major disruptor impacting almost all technology areas." The Gartner CIO and Technology Executive Survey identifies customer experience, improving margins, revenue growth, ensuring compliance/minimizing risk, and increasing employee effectiveness as the top critical outcomes expected from enterprise digital technology investments.

Infobip has invested in its AI Hub for AI-driven conversational customer experiences that solve business problems. The firm was also among the first globally to launch Camara-compliant Network APIs under the GSMA Open Gateway initiative.

Silvio Kutic, CEO at Infobip, said: "As Gartner explains, "businesses prioritize business outcomes, buying experiences, and cloud consumption models when buying communications services."2 That's why we are innovating across all layers of the tech stack to enable businesses to digitally transform their interactions with customers. As the CPaaS market continues to grow, Infobip remains the full-stack omnichannel communications platform for every platform

About Infobip

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform enabling businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey. Accessed through a single platform, Infobip's omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact centre solutions help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications to grow and increase loyalty. It offers natively built technology with capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices and 'things' in 6 continents connected to over 9,700+ connections. Infobip was established in 2006 and is led by co-founders, CEO Silvio Kutic, Roberto Kutic and Izabel Jelenic.

