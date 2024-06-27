Canacol Energy Ltd. Announces Meeting Results

CALGARY, Alberta, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canacol Energy Ltd. ("Canacol" or the "Corporation") (TSX:CNE) (OTCQX:CNNEF) (BVC:CNEC) is pleased to announce that at the annual general meeting held in Bogotá, Colombia? on June 27, 2024 (the "Meeting") holders of common shares of Canacol: (i) elected Charle Gamba, Michael Hibberd, Francisco Diaz, Gustavo Gattass, Valentina Garbarini, Silvestre Tovar Leopardi and David Winter to the Board of Directors; and (ii) appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, as Canacol's auditors.



The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Charle Gamba 14,892,010 98.763% 186,594 1.237% Michael Hibberd 14,482,015 96.043% 596,589 3.957% Francisco Diaz 14,472,190 95.982% 605,794 4.018% Gustavo Gattass 14,478,301 96.023% 599,683 3.977% Valentina Garbarini 14,880,710 98.688% 197,894 1.312% Silvestre Tovar Leopardi 14,875,255 98.653% 203,089 1.347% David Winter 14,431,142 95.704% 647,822 4.296%

Further disclosure on the matters approved at the Meeting can be found in the Management Information Circular dated May 13, 2024 and the Report of Voting Results for the Meeting each available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Canacol

Canacol is a natural gas exploration and production company with operations focused in Colombia. The Corporation's common stock trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the OTCQX in the United States of America, and the Colombia Stock Exchange under ticker symbol CNE, CNNEF, and CNE.C, respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur, including without limitation statements relating to estimated production rates from the Corporation's properties and intended work programs and associated timelines. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Corporation cannot assure that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. They are made as of the date hereof and are subject to change and the Corporation assumes no obligation to revise or update them to reflect new circumstances, except as required by law. Prospective investors should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements. These factors include the inherent risks involved in the exploration for and development of crude oil and natural gas properties, the uncertainties involved in interpreting drilling results and other geological and geophysical data, fluctuating energy prices, the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated costs or delays and other uncertainties associated with the oil and gas industry. Other risk factors could include risks associated with negotiating with foreign governments as well as country risk associated with conducting international activities, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Corporation.



