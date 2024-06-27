Anzeige
Donnerstag, 27.06.2024
CEO im Interview: Große Pläne nach Weltklasse-Entdeckung
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
27.06.24
09:59 Uhr
1,110 Euro
+0,050
+4,72 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
27.06.2024 18:52 Uhr
Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
27-Jun-2024 / 17:20 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
27 June 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               27 June 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      250,000 
Highest price paid per share:         98.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          94.40p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 97.4089p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 349,266,488 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (349,266,488) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      97.4089p                    250,000 Individual information: 
Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
1421               96.60       08:13:08          00070436679TRLO0      XLON 
8161               96.60       08:46:08          00070437203TRLO0      XLON 
8249               96.60       08:47:08          00070437212TRLO0      XLON 
10763               96.60       08:47:10          00070437215TRLO0      XLON 
6658               96.60       08:49:10          00070437261TRLO0      XLON 
6358               98.00       09:34:52          00070438636TRLO0      XLON 
5944               98.00       09:34:52          00070438637TRLO0      XLON 
5736               97.80       09:35:20          00070438671TRLO0      XLON 
1307               97.20       10:08:30          00070440292TRLO0      XLON 
4171               97.20       10:08:30          00070440293TRLO0      XLON 
251                97.20       10:08:30          00070440294TRLO0      XLON 
13926               97.40       10:08:30          00070440295TRLO0      XLON 
436                97.40       10:08:30          00070440296TRLO0      XLON 
6293               95.20       11:13:45          00070442099TRLO0      XLON 
455                94.40       12:33:16          00070444204TRLO0      XLON 
6503               94.40       12:33:16          00070444205TRLO0      XLON 
84                97.40       13:32:46          00070446257TRLO0      XLON 
6607               98.00       13:35:46          00070446368TRLO0      XLON 
11138               98.00       13:35:46          00070446369TRLO0      XLON 
4800               97.80       13:36:07          00070446374TRLO0      XLON 
1712               97.80       13:36:07          00070446375TRLO0      XLON 
252                98.00       14:43:46          00070448814TRLO0      XLON 
9772               98.00       14:43:46          00070448815TRLO0      XLON 
210                98.00       14:43:46          00070448816TRLO0      XLON 
4498               98.00       14:43:46          00070448817TRLO0      XLON 
2073               98.00       14:43:46          00070448818TRLO0      XLON 
8049               98.00       14:43:46          00070448819TRLO0      XLON 
5723               98.00       14:43:46          00070448820TRLO0      XLON 
7777               97.40       14:44:41          00070448831TRLO0      XLON 
958                98.00       14:51:46          00070449085TRLO0      XLON 
5298               98.00       14:51:46          00070449086TRLO0      XLON 
1031               97.60       14:53:37          00070449223TRLO0      XLON 
1063               97.60       14:54:14          00070449231TRLO0      XLON 
1066               97.60       14:54:51          00070449235TRLO0      XLON 
1064               97.60       14:55:28          00070449257TRLO0      XLON 
1073               97.60       14:56:05          00070449267TRLO0      XLON 
1359               97.60       14:56:17          00070449273TRLO0      XLON 
915                97.00       14:57:54          00070449325TRLO0      XLON 
1071               97.00       14:58:31          00070449383TRLO0      XLON 
1082               97.00       14:59:10          00070449446TRLO0      XLON 
1046               97.00       14:59:46          00070449485TRLO0      XLON 
529                97.00       15:00:22          00070449505TRLO0      XLON 
1073               97.00       15:00:59          00070449599TRLO0      XLON 
1099               97.00       15:01:36          00070449693TRLO0      XLON 
1056               97.00       15:02:13          00070449753TRLO0      XLON 
593                97.00       15:02:50          00070449785TRLO0      XLON 
32                97.00       15:02:50          00070449786TRLO0      XLON 
1078               97.00       15:03:27          00070449827TRLO0      XLON 
1078               97.00       15:04:04          00070449842TRLO0      XLON 
505                97.00       15:04:41          00070449865TRLO0      XLON 
1059               97.00       15:05:17          00070449881TRLO0      XLON 
1082               97.00       15:05:54          00070449891TRLO0      XLON 
106                97.00       15:08:18          00070449990TRLO0      XLON 
1056               97.00       15:08:54          00070450011TRLO0      XLON 
1018               97.00       15:09:30          00070450042TRLO0      XLON 
930                96.60       15:17:05          00070450249TRLO0      XLON 
1069               96.60       15:17:41          00070450351TRLO0      XLON 
1070               96.60       15:18:17          00070450365TRLO0      XLON 
1071               96.60       15:18:53          00070450372TRLO0      XLON 
1072               96.60       15:19:29          00070450399TRLO0      XLON 
1074               96.60       15:20:05          00070450415TRLO0      XLON 
185                96.60       15:20:41          00070450422TRLO0      XLON 
686                96.60       15:24:08          00070450559TRLO0      XLON 
29                96.80       15:29:39          00070450737TRLO0      XLON 
2115               97.20       15:34:02          00070450957TRLO0      XLON 
2114               97.20       15:35:12          00070450994TRLO0      XLON 
6325               98.00       15:35:43          00070451037TRLO0      XLON 
6110               98.00       15:37:23          00070451154TRLO0      XLON 
1047               97.80       15:41:08          00070451334TRLO0      XLON

© 2024 Dow Jones News
