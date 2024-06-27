Yard Force is proud to announce the successful presentation of its latest groundbreaking garden tools and robotic mowers at Spoga Gafa 2024, held in Cologne, Germany, from June 24-26, 2024. The event provided an excellent platform for Yard Force to demonstrate its commitment to innovation and excellence in garden care technology.

Revolutionizing Lawn Care with Yard Force Virtual Boundary Robotic Mowers:

iVR10: This state-of-the-art model is equipped with Real-Time Kinematic (RTK) technology, Visual Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (VSLAM), and RGB cameras, ensuring pinpoint accuracy and exceptional performance. The 4-wheel drive system and multiple cutting patterns allow the iVR10 to tackle any terrain with ease, delivering a flawless lawn.

i400: Designed for simplicity and efficiency, the i400 model features an RGB camera that enhances its navigation capabilities, making it an ideal choice for homeowners seeking reliable and consistent lawn maintenance.

iV6: Combining the advanced navigation of VSLAM with the precision of RGB cameras, the iV6 offers superior maneuverability and cutting performance, adapting effortlessly to various lawn conditions.

Enhanced Performance with Yard Force Riding Mowers and ZTR Models:

Yard Force's new riding mowers and ZTRs are engineered to provide unparalleled power and efficiency. Featuring ergonomic designs and robust engines, these models ensure smooth operation and exceptional cutting performance, making them perfect for large-scale lawn maintenance tasks.

Innovative 20V x 2 Lawn Mowers with One-Button Cutting Height Adjustment:

The latest range of Yard Force 20V x 2 lawn mowers introduces a revolutionary one-button cutting height adjustment feature. This innovation allows users to effortlessly switch between cutting heights, ensuring precise and tailored lawn care with minimal effort.

High-Pressure Washers for Superior Cleaning:

Yard Force's new high-pressure washers are designed to handle the most demanding cleaning tasks. These powerful tools offer high performance and durability, making them ideal for maintaining outdoor spaces in pristine condition.

A Successful Showcase at Spoga Gafa 2024:

At Spoga Gafa 2024, Yard Force's booth attracted significant attention from industry professionals, retailers, and garden enthusiasts. The event highlighted Yard Force's dedication to advancing garden care technology and its ability to meet the evolving needs of consumers.

About Yard Force:

Yard Force is a leading global brand in innovative garden tools and outdoor power equipment. Known for its commitment to quality, performance, and customer satisfaction, Yard Force continuously strives to deliver products that enhance the gardening experience. With a focus on cutting-edge technology and user-friendly designs, Yard Force is dedicated to helping consumers achieve the perfect garden.

