A-1 Broadcast: Registered Dietitian Maggie Moon Shares Tips To Building a Healthy Mind for Longevity and Well-Being on TipsOnTV

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2024 / Brain health concerns many people, whether it is worrying about being a little forgetful or issues about a family history and genetic background that includes dementia or Alzheimers. More than 55 million people are living with Alzheimer's or another dementia, so the importance of brain health has never been more critical for overall well-being. Maggie Moon, MS, RD, Best-selling author of 'THE MIND DIET,' shares these proactive steps and foods that can be taken to maintain optimal brain health, plus the importance of supporting those impacted by Alzheimer's disease or other brain disorders. Adjusting diet, exercise and socialization are just some of the basic building blocks for improving brain health.





Building a Healthy Mind with 'The Mind Diet' Author Maggie Moon, MS, RD





IMPROVE OVERALL BRAIN HEALTH

Scientific evidence suggests that including walnuts as part of a healthy diet may help maintain and improve cognitive health as people age. Whether working on recipe ideas or just looking for an easy, nutritious snack, there are many ways to just add walnuts to a diet. This versatile ingredient offers important nutrients that support brain health. Walnuts are the only nut to offer an excellent source of Omega-3s, which research has shown benefits heart health and brain health. For more information, visit walnuts.org

HEALTHY OPTIONS FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY

Brainiac Foods Provides the brain fuel needed in foods families love to eat and are packed with the nutrients the brain needs like Omega-3s, choline, and lutein. Brainiac offers smarter choices for families through their popular applesauces, fruit and veggie pouches, and now fruit snacks. Developed with pediatricians, nutritionists, and neurologists, these new fruit snacks are the perfect lunchbox addition with brain health and wellness benefits. They are also lower in sugar, and unlike most fruit snacks, have all-natural colors and flavors. For more information, visit brainiacfoods.com

