

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple (AAPL) announced that its self service repair program, known as Apple Diagnostics for Self Service Repair, is now available in 32 European countries, including the U.K., France, Germany, and the Netherlands.



The program, launched in the U.S. in December, now supports iPhone, Mac, and Studio Display models in 33 countries and 24 languages. It aims to prolong the lifespan of Apple products.



The tech giant said that the program works similar to Apple Authorized Service Providers and Independent Repair Providers, where the users can test functionality and performance of products, and detect parts which may need repair.



'While Apple is committed to providing safe and affordable repair options, designing and building long-lasting products remains the top priority', the iPhone maker said. 'The best type of repair for customers and the planet is one that is never needed'.



The program supports 42 Apple products, which now includes MacBook Air models powered by M3, the company stated.



'Launched in April 2022, Self Service Repair gives anyone with relevant experience repairing electronic devices access to the manuals, genuine Apple parts, and tools used at Apple Store locations and Apple Authorized Service Providers', Apple stated.



According to the company, customers can access the Apple Diagnostics session on a second device to check the status and performance on the device that may need repair. And after going through several onscreen prompts, customers will come to know about whether their product needs repairing, and which part needs to be replaced.



Also, Apple is planning to launch the Self Service Repair program in Canada in 2025.



