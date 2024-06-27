Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 27.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
CEO im Interview: Große Pläne nach Weltklasse-Entdeckung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C4QB | ISIN: FI4000480454 | Ticker-Symbol: 0TN
Frankfurt
27.06.24
09:59 Uhr
2,770 Euro
-0,060
-2,12 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BIORETEC OY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIORETEC OY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,7702,96022:23
PR Newswire
27.06.2024 21:48 Uhr
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Inside Information: Update for Bioretec's RemeOs Trauma Screw European Marketing Authorization

TAMPERE, Finland, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioretec Ltd., a pioneer in bioresorbable orthopedic implants, announces that according to the information received from the Notified Body (Dekra), its European CE mark market authorization application for the RemeOs trauma screw has returned from the expert panel evaluation. Although the previously estimated timeline projected that the CE mark would be obtained by the end of Q2 2024, we now anticipate that it will be issued later beyond this timeline.

The duration of the expert panel evaluation was a maximum of 60 days, and with this step now completed, Bioretec continues to work diligently towards finalizing the authorization process with the Notified Body.

Further enquiries

Alan Donze, CEO, tel. +358 40 663 5011

Johanna Salko, CFO, tel. +358 40 754 8172

Certified advisor

Nordic Certified Adviser AB, +46 70 551 67 29

Bioretec in brief

Bioretec is a globally operating Finnish medical device company that continues to pioneer the application of biodegradable orthopedic implants. The company has built unique competencies in the?biological interface?of active implants?to enhance bone growth and accelerate fracture healing after orthopedic surgery. The products developed and manufactured by Bioretec are used worldwide in approximately 40 countries.?

Bioretec is?developing?the new RemeOs?product line?based on a magnesium alloy and hybrid composite, introducing a new generation of strong biodegradable materials for enhanced surgical outcomes. The RemeOs implants are absorbed and replaced by bone, which eliminates the need for removal surgery while facilitating fracture healing. The combination has the potential to make titanium implants redundant and help clinics reach their Value-Based Healthcare targets while focusing on?value for patients through efficient healthcare. The first RemeOs product market authorization has been received in the U.S. in March 2023, and in Europe the CE-mark approval process is currently on-going. Bioretec is positioning itself to enter the addressable USD 7 billion global orthopedic trauma market and become a game changer in surgical bone fracture treatment.

Better healing - Better life. www.bioretec.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bioretec/r/inside-information--update-for-bioretec-s-remeos--trauma-screw-european-marketing-authorization,c4008183

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/inside-information-update-for-bioretecs-remeos-trauma-screw-european-marketing-authorization-302185063.html

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.