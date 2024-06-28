Apple Silicon Exec Joins Rain AI Leadership Team to Accelerate Vision to Enable Advanced AI Everywhere

Rain AI also recruited senior Meta architecture hire Amin Firoozshahian earlier this month

Rain AI, an AI hardware startup and compute-in-memory pioneer whose mission is to enable advanced AI everywhere, today announced that seventeen-year Apple veteran Jean-Didier ("J-D") Allegrucci has joined the Rain AI leadership team as Head of Hardware Engineering. In his new role, Allegrucci will oversee the silicon and system efforts of Rain AI's breakthrough energy-efficient hardware products, allowing a growing list of customers and partners to deploy and productize AI.

"We could not be more excited to have a hardware leader of J-D's caliber overseeing our silicon efforts," said Rain AI CEO William Passo. "Our novel compute-in-memory technology will help unlock the true potential of today's generative AI models, and get us one step closer to running the fastest, cheapest, and most advanced AI models anywhere."

Allegrucci is a highly respected semiconductor industry veteran with more than 30 years of experience. He has worked and led silicon teams across a broad range of applications including CPUs, GPUs, NPUs, ISPs, SoCs and many others. He joins the company from Apple, where he was one of the top semiconductor leaders at the company. At Apple, he oversaw the development of more than 30 SoCs used for flagship products including iPhones, Macs, iPads, Apple watch and many more. Under his leadership, he established a world-class group for building SoCs, including SoC methodology, architecture, design, integration and verification, as well as leading many IP teams. He deployed his vision in the methodology behind the SoC execution machine that is responsible for churning high quality silicon at an amazing cadence year after year. His efforts have helped Apple thrive through unprecedented growth in the volume and breadth of SoC. Allegrucci is a graduate from Ecole Polytechnique of Montreal with engineering bachelor and masters degrees in electronics and communications.

Rain AI's mission is to enable advanced AI everywhere. Rain AI creates accelerator solutions for AI inference and training using novel compute-in-memory (CIM) technology, RISC-V processing cores, and specialized machine learning model optimization tools. By designing chips to run the world's most powerful AI models, Rain AI can dramatically reduce the energy consumption of AI compute. Rain AI is backed by investors including Sam Altman, Dan Gross, Grep VC, and Y Combinator. Follow further information, visit rain.ai or follow Rain AI on LinkedIn .

