28.06.2024 06:40 Uhr
TAGESVORSCHAU/Freitag, 28. Juni

DJ TAGESVORSCHAU/Freitag, 28. Juni 

=== 
  07:00 DE/Varta AG, ausführliches Jahresergebnis 
*** 08:00 DE/Import-/Exportpreise Mai 
     Importpreise 
     PROGNOSE: -0,1% gg Vm/-0,5% gg Vj 
     zuvor:  +0,7% gg Vm/-1,7% gg Vj 
*** 08:00 GB/BIP (2. Veröffentlichung) 1Q 
     PROGNOSE:  +0,6% gg Vq 
     1. Veröff.: +0,6% gg Vq 
     4. Quartal: -0,3% gg Vq 
  08:00 DE/Erwerbstätigkeit Mai 
*** 08:45 FR/Privater Verbrauch Mai 
     PROGNOSE: +0,3% gg Vm/-0,2% gg Vj 
     zuvor:  -0,8% gg Vm/+0,2% gg Vj 
*** 08:45 FR/Verbraucherpreise (vorläufig) Juni 
     PROGNOSE: +0,1% gg Vm/+2,2% gg Vj 
     zuvor:   0,0% gg Vm/+2,3% gg Vj 
     HVPI 
     PROGNOSE: +0,1% gg Vm/+2,5% gg Vj 
     zuvor:  +0,1% gg Vm/+2,6% gg Vj 
*** 09:00 ES/HVPI und Verbraucherpreise (vorläufig) Juni 
     HVPI 
     PROGNOSE: +3,5% gg Vj 
     zuvor:  +3,8% gg Vj 
  09:00 DE/Bundestag, Plenum, Berlin 
*** 09:55 DE/Arbeitsmarktdaten Juni 
     Arbeitslosenzahl saisonbereinigt 
     PROGNOSE: +10.000 gg Vm 
     zuvor:  +25.000 gg Vm 
     Arbeitslosenquote saisonbereinigt 
     PROGNOSE: 5,9% 
     zuvor:  5,9% 
  10:00 DE/About You Holding SE, HV 
*** 10:00 EU/EZB, Ergebnisse der Konsumentenumfrage Mai 
  10:00 DE/Einhell Germany AG, HV 
*** 11:00 IT/Verbraucherpreise (vorläufig) Juni 
     PROGNOSE: k.A.% gg Vm/+0,9% gg Vj 
     zuvor:  +0,2% gg Vm/+0,8% gg Vj 
  11:30 DE/Regierungs-Pk, Berlin 
*** 14:30 US/Persönliche Ausgaben und Einkommen Mai 
     Persönliche Ausgaben 
     PROGNOSE: +0,3% gg Vm 
     zuvor:  +0,2% gg Vm 
     Persönliche Einkommen 
     PROGNOSE: +0,4% gg Vm 
     zuvor:  +0,3% gg Vm 
     PCE-Preisindex / Kernrate 
     PROGNOSE: +0,1% gg Vm/+2,6% gg Vj 
     zuvor:  +0,2% gg Vm/+2,8% gg Vj 
*** 15:45 US/Index Einkaufsmanager Chicago Juni 
     PROGNOSE: 40,0 
     zuvor:  35,4 
*** 16:00 US/Index Verbraucherstimmung Uni Michigan (2. Umfrage) Juni 
     PROGNOSE:  66,0 
     1. Umfrage: 65,6 
     zuvor:   69,1 
*** 18:00 US/Fed-Gouverneurin Bowman, Rede bei Konferenz von Ronald Reagan 
     Presidential Foundation und Institute Leadership Council 
 
    - BE/Bundeskanzler Scholz, Teilnahme am EU-Gipfel (endet Freitag), 
     Brüssel 
    - US/Federal Reserve, Jahresrevision von Industrieproduktion 
     und Kapazitätsauslastung 
 
===

- *** kennzeichnen Termine, zu denen voraussichtlich

einzeilige Flash-Headlines gesendet werden

- k.A. = keine Angaben

- Uhrzeiten in aktueller Ortszeit Deutschland

- Keine Gewähr für Richtigkeit und Vollständigkeit

Kontakt zum Autor: calendar.de@dowjones.com

DJG/kch/kla/jhe

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 28, 2024 00:07 ET (04:07 GMT)

Copyright (c) 2024 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.

