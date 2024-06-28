Ibanera and DMALINK Forge Strategic Partnership to Equip Tech Companies for Global Success

LONDON, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DMALINK, a leading data-driven Electronic Communication Network (ECN) specializing in institutional foreign exchange (FX) trading, and Ibanera, a distinguished global financial infrastructure provider, today announced a strategic partnership to tackle the unique financial challenges faced by technology companies.

This collaboration combines DMALINK's renowned FX trading capabilities with Ibanera's robust cross-border payment solutions. The joint offering is tailored to meet the needs of tech firms, providing them with a comprehensive financial toolkit to navigate the international market effectively.

"We are excited to partner with Ibanera to address the specific financial needs of high-growth technology companies," said Manu Choudhary, CEO of DMALINK. "By integrating our FX expertise with Ibanera's superior cross-border payment solutions, we aim to empower tech startups to thrive in the global market."

Ibanera specializes in the financial and wealth management needs of technology businesses and entrepreneurs, offering a wide range of financial services across multiple continents. Licensed in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Singapore, Ibanera provides a global platform for entrepreneurs to manage local banking services with international reach. By leveraging Ibanera's extensive cross-border payment network, DMALINK can now deliver cost-effective and efficient FX solutions to fast-growing tech companies for their international transactions.

Michael Carbonara, CEO of Ibanera, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Our partnership with DMALINK focuses on delivering customized financial solutions that simplify payments and support our clients' digital growth. By leveraging our combined offerings, we can equip tech startups with essential tools for seamless global expansion."

DMALINK's sophisticated FX trading platform perfectly complements Ibanera's cross-border payment expertise. This partnership creates a holistic solution for tech firms, facilitating smooth cross-border transactions and efficient FX trading, allowing them to concentrate on core business growth while navigating the global market.

This alliance represents more than just a combination of services; it signifies a shared commitment to digital innovation and market disruption. DMALINK's state-of-the-art execution platform will be introduced to Ibanera's clientele, enhancing transparency, efficiency, and accessibility in electronic FX trading.

Additionally, DMALINK and Ibanera are collaboratively developing new products and services tailored to the evolving needs of tech firms. This shared vision includes the realm of digital assets, ensuring clients have access to cutting-edge solutions that keep pace with the dynamic financial landscape. Together, we aim to create more open, transparent, and accessible financial markets for all participants.

About Ibanera

Ibanera is a leading digital banking platform, celebrated for its commitment to secure and innovative financial solutions. With a global footprint and regulatory compliance across multiple jurisdictions, Ibanera continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in the fintech landscape.

For further information, please visit Ibanera.com

About DMALINK

DMALINK is a data-centric ECN for professional Foreign Exchange traders streaming anonymous and bilateral, proactively tailored and sustainable pricing with particular focus on Emerging Markets, Scandie crosses and CE3. We serve industry leaders, including Banks, Funds, Corporates, and Proprietary Trading Firms who have a particular demand for sustainable liquidity access across non-G-7 pairs.

For further information, please visit dmalink.com

About DeFinity Markets

DeFinity operates an institutional digital asset ECN for Cryptocurrencies and wholesale Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDC). In addition to supporting decentralised financial services for FX clearing, DeFinity is a layer-2 protocol with a focus on interoperability, utilising existing blockchain frameworks such as Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain.

For further information, please visit: definitymarkets.com

