Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, has been named one of the United Kingdom's Best Workplaces for Wellbeing by Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture, ranking 40 in the Large Company category out of 100. Companies recognised on this prestigious list have consistently placed employee wellbeing at the heart of their culture.

"We take immense pride in creating a workplace where every team member feels seen, heard, and given the resources they need to be their best selves," said Ginny B. Kissling, Global President and Chief Operating Officer at Ryan. "We sincerely thank Great Place to Work for this honour as Ryan continues to champion the wellbeing of our team members."

Recognising the importance of team member health and success, Ryan takes a thoughtful approach to ensure access to resources and tools that support physical, psychological, and emotional wellness. Three of Ryan's programs specifically stand out in supporting these elements:

myRyan is an innovative work environment that allows employees to work wherever and whenever they work best, with a focus on performance and results, rather than hours worked.

RyanPRIDE is a points-based recognition platform that drives engagement among team members and embodies a "pay-it-forward" mentality.

RyanTHRIVE is a platform that focuses on all aspects of wellness, from relationship management to physical and emotional health.

To determine the United Kingdom's Best Workplaces for Wellbeing list, Great Place to Work's culture experts analyse thousands of employee surveys, assessing how employers support employee work-life balance, sense of fulfilment, job satisfaction, psychological safety, and financial security. Evaluations also included an assessment of how well the organisation was able to deliver a consistent employee experience across all departments and seniority levels.

To learn more about Ryan, visit https://ryan.com/europe/.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Our mission is to help every place become a great place to work for all. We give leaders and organisations the recognition and tools to create a consistently and overwhelmingly positive employee experience, fostering cultures that are proven to drive business, improve lives, and better society. Our recognition is the most coveted and respected in the world for elevating employer brands to attract the right people. Our proprietary methodology and platform enable organisations to truly capture, analyse, and understand the experience of all employees. Our groundbreaking research empowers organisations to build cultures that retain talent and unlock the potential of every employee. Our coaches, content, and community connect the boldest leaders, ideas, and innovations in employee experience. Since 1992, our Certification, Best Workplaces Lists, and global benchmarks have become the industry standard, built on data from more than 100 million employees in 150 countries around the world. For more information, visit www.greatplacetowork.co.uk.

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. The Firm provides an integrated suite of international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including cost management, compliance, consulting, technology and transformation, and innovation funding. Ryan is an 11-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognised as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan's multidisciplinary team of more than 4,800 professionals and associates serves over 30,000 clients in more than 80 countries, including many of the world's most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com/europe.

