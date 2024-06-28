Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 28
28 June 2024
Bodycote plc
Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities
Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 15 March 2024 (the Programme) it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 173/11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through HSBC Bank PLC:
Date of purchase:
27 June 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
24,379
Highest price paid per share (pence per share):
684.0p
Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):
676.0p
Volume weighted average price paid per share:
(pence per share)
680.4361p
The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares.
Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 187,729,957 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains the detailed breakdown of the individual trades made by HSBC Bank PLC on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme.
Since the commencement of the Programme, the Company has purchased 3,726,215 Ordinary Shares.
This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.
For further information, please contact:
Bodycote plc
Jim Fairbairn, Group Chief Executive
Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer
Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations
Tel: +44 1625 505300
FTI Consulting
Richard Mountain
Susanne Yule
Tel: +44 203 727 1340
Schedule of Purchases
Transaction Details:
Issuer name: Bodycote plc
ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99
LEI: 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29
Intermediary name: HSBC Bank PLC
Intermediary code: HBEU
Time zone: GMT
Currency: GBP
Individual Transactions:
Number of shares purchased
Transaction price (pence per share)
Time of transaction
Transaction reference number
Venue
718
677.00
09:43:04
OD_8307yUp-00
XLON
41
677.00
10:05:12
OD_830DY4K-00
XLON
36
679.00
10:27:13
OD_830J5k1-00
BATE
768
679.00
10:30:38
OD_830Jx2p-00
XLON
307
679.00
10:30:38
OD_830Jx2p-02
CHIX
347
679.00
10:30:38
OD_830Jx2q-00
BATE
85
679.00
10:30:38
OD_830Jx2q-02
BATE
185
679.00
10:30:38
OD_830Jx2r-00
CHIX
657
677.00
10:39:56
OD_830MI82-00
XLON
10
676.00
10:43:21
OD_830N9Ub-00
XLON
2
676.00
10:43:21
OD_830N9Ub-02
XLON
216
677.00
10:48:01
OD_830OKJl-00
TRQX
149
677.00
11:18:33
OD_830W116-00
XLON
6
677.00
11:18:33
OD_830W116-02
XLON
373
677.00
11:18:33
OD_830W117-00
XLON
406
678.00
11:51:15
OD_830eFHc-00
XLON
246
678.00
11:51:15
OD_830eFHc-02
XLON
477
678.00
11:51:15
OD_830eFHd-00
BATE
1723
682.00
13:29:46
OD_83133FZ-00
XLON
465
682.00
13:29:46
OD_83133Fa-00
CHIX
392
682.00
13:29:46
OD_83133Fa-02
BATE
472
684.00
13:30:30
OD_8313ETo-00
XLON
503
683.00
14:06:22
OD_831CGWh-00
XLON
39
683.00
14:06:22
OD_831CGWi-00
XLON
607
683.00
14:06:22
OD_831CGWj-00
BATE
272
682.00
14:06:22
OD_831CGWj-02
AQXE
171
681.00
14:06:23
OD_831CGkz-00
BATE
162
684.00
14:07:54
OD_831CeFK-00
XLON
84
684.00
14:07:54
OD_831CeFL-00
XLON
112
684.00
14:07:54
OD_831CeFL-02
XLON
227
684.00
14:07:54
OD_831CeFM-00
XLON
109
684.00
14:07:54
OD_831CeFM-02
XLON
109
683.00
14:07:54
OD_831CeFf-00
XLON
488
683.00
14:07:54
OD_831CeFf-02
XLON
129
682.00
14:13:24
OD_831E2Cg-00
XLON
620
682.00
14:13:24
OD_831E2Ch-00
CHIX
664
682.00
14:13:24
OD_831E2Ch-02
XLON
444
682.00
14:13:24
OD_831E2Ci-01
BATE
272
681.00
14:16:23
OD_831Emiv-00
XLON
324
681.00
14:16:23
OD_831Emiv-02
XLON
488
681.00
14:16:23
OD_831Emiw-01
BATE
151
681.00
14:16:23
OD_831Emix-00
BATE
565
680.00
15:41:36
OD_831aF0F-00
XLON
267
680.00
15:41:36
OD_831aF0H-00
AQXE
277
680.00
15:41:36
OD_831aF0H-02
TRQX
48
680.00
15:41:36
OD_831aF0H-04
AQXE
209
680.00
15:41:37
OD_831aF31-00
BATE
209
680.00
15:41:37
OD_831aF31-02
BATE
655
679.00
15:51:57
OD_831cqIo-00
CHIX
509
679.00
15:51:57
OD_831cqIp-00
XLON
690
678.00
15:51:57
OD_831cqM8-00
XLON
122
680.00
16:13:40
OD_831iJK2-00
XLON
120
680.00
16:13:40
OD_831iJK2-02
XLON
360
680.00
16:13:40
OD_831iJK3-00
XLON
103
680.00
16:13:40
OD_831iJK3-02
XLON
70
680.00
16:13:41
OD_831iJZG-00
XLON
108
679.00
16:26:51
OD_831ldGO-00
XLON
15
679.00
16:26:51
OD_831ldGP-00
TRQX
636
679.00
16:26:51
OD_831ldGQ-00
XLON
215
679.00
16:26:51
OD_831ldGQ-02
TRQX
169
679.00
16:26:51
OD_831ldGR-00
XLON
6
679.00
16:26:51
OD_831ldGR-02
CHIX
456
679.00
16:26:51
OD_831ldGS-01
XLON
589
679.00
16:26:51
OD_831ldGT-00
CHIX
83
679.00
16:26:51
OD_831ldGT-02
BATE
454
679.00
16:26:51
OD_831ldGU-00
BATE
547
681.00
16:29:41
OD_831mLJ9-00
BATE
137
681.00
16:29:42
OD_831mLZF-00
BATE
34
681.00
16:29:43
OD_831mLpV-00
BATE
9
681.00
16:29:44
OD_831mM5t-00
BATE
1837
682.00
16:29:46
OD_831mMbc-00
XLON
459
682.00
16:29:47
OD_831mMsX-00
XLON
115
682.00
16:29:48
OD_831mN7t-00
XLON
28
682.00
16:29:49
OD_831mNNz-00
XLON
7
682.00
16:29:50
OD_831mNe4-00
XLON
2
682.00
16:29:51
OD_831mNuG-00
XLON
1
682.00
16:29:52
OD_831mOAN-00
XLON
142
680.00
16:29:56
OD_831mPCs-00
BATE
56
681.00
16:29:58
OD_831mPjM-00
BATE
14
681.00
16:29:59
OD_831mPzI-00
BATE
