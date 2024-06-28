Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 28.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
CEO im Interview: Große Pläne nach Weltklasse-Entdeckung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0RDRL | ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99 | Ticker-Symbol: 21T
Frankfurt
27.06.24
14:25 Uhr
8,250 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BODYCOTE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BODYCOTE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,9508,25008:38
PR Newswire
28.06.2024 08:06 Uhr
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 28

Bodycote

www.bodycote.com

28 June 2024

Bodycote plc

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 15 March 2024 (the Programme) it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 173/11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through HSBC Bank PLC:

Date of purchase:

27 June 2024

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

24,379

Highest price paid per share (pence per share):

684.0p

Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):

676.0p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

(pence per share)

680.4361p

The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares.

Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 187,729,957 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains the detailed breakdown of the individual trades made by HSBC Bank PLC on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme.

Since the commencement of the Programme, the Company has purchased 3,726,215 Ordinary Shares.

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information, please contact:

Bodycote plc

Jim Fairbairn, Group Chief Executive

Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer

Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations

Tel: +44 1625 505300

FTI Consulting

Richard Mountain

Susanne Yule

Tel: +44 203 727 1340

Schedule of Purchases

Transaction Details:

Issuer name: Bodycote plc

ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99

LEI: 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29

Intermediary name: HSBC Bank PLC

Intermediary code: HBEU

Time zone: GMT

Currency: GBP

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares purchased

Transaction price (pence per share)

Time of transaction

Transaction reference number

Venue

718

677.00

09:43:04

OD_8307yUp-00

XLON

41

677.00

10:05:12

OD_830DY4K-00

XLON

36

679.00

10:27:13

OD_830J5k1-00

BATE

768

679.00

10:30:38

OD_830Jx2p-00

XLON

307

679.00

10:30:38

OD_830Jx2p-02

CHIX

347

679.00

10:30:38

OD_830Jx2q-00

BATE

85

679.00

10:30:38

OD_830Jx2q-02

BATE

185

679.00

10:30:38

OD_830Jx2r-00

CHIX

657

677.00

10:39:56

OD_830MI82-00

XLON

10

676.00

10:43:21

OD_830N9Ub-00

XLON

2

676.00

10:43:21

OD_830N9Ub-02

XLON

216

677.00

10:48:01

OD_830OKJl-00

TRQX

149

677.00

11:18:33

OD_830W116-00

XLON

6

677.00

11:18:33

OD_830W116-02

XLON

373

677.00

11:18:33

OD_830W117-00

XLON

406

678.00

11:51:15

OD_830eFHc-00

XLON

246

678.00

11:51:15

OD_830eFHc-02

XLON

477

678.00

11:51:15

OD_830eFHd-00

BATE

1723

682.00

13:29:46

OD_83133FZ-00

XLON

465

682.00

13:29:46

OD_83133Fa-00

CHIX

392

682.00

13:29:46

OD_83133Fa-02

BATE

472

684.00

13:30:30

OD_8313ETo-00

XLON

503

683.00

14:06:22

OD_831CGWh-00

XLON

39

683.00

14:06:22

OD_831CGWi-00

XLON

607

683.00

14:06:22

OD_831CGWj-00

BATE

272

682.00

14:06:22

OD_831CGWj-02

AQXE

171

681.00

14:06:23

OD_831CGkz-00

BATE

162

684.00

14:07:54

OD_831CeFK-00

XLON

84

684.00

14:07:54

OD_831CeFL-00

XLON

112

684.00

14:07:54

OD_831CeFL-02

XLON

227

684.00

14:07:54

OD_831CeFM-00

XLON

109

684.00

14:07:54

OD_831CeFM-02

XLON

109

683.00

14:07:54

OD_831CeFf-00

XLON

488

683.00

14:07:54

OD_831CeFf-02

XLON

129

682.00

14:13:24

OD_831E2Cg-00

XLON

620

682.00

14:13:24

OD_831E2Ch-00

CHIX

664

682.00

14:13:24

OD_831E2Ch-02

XLON

444

682.00

14:13:24

OD_831E2Ci-01

BATE

272

681.00

14:16:23

OD_831Emiv-00

XLON

324

681.00

14:16:23

OD_831Emiv-02

XLON

488

681.00

14:16:23

OD_831Emiw-01

BATE

151

681.00

14:16:23

OD_831Emix-00

BATE

565

680.00

15:41:36

OD_831aF0F-00

XLON

267

680.00

15:41:36

OD_831aF0H-00

AQXE

277

680.00

15:41:36

OD_831aF0H-02

TRQX

48

680.00

15:41:36

OD_831aF0H-04

AQXE

209

680.00

15:41:37

OD_831aF31-00

BATE

209

680.00

15:41:37

OD_831aF31-02

BATE

655

679.00

15:51:57

OD_831cqIo-00

CHIX

509

679.00

15:51:57

OD_831cqIp-00

XLON

690

678.00

15:51:57

OD_831cqM8-00

XLON

122

680.00

16:13:40

OD_831iJK2-00

XLON

120

680.00

16:13:40

OD_831iJK2-02

XLON

360

680.00

16:13:40

OD_831iJK3-00

XLON

103

680.00

16:13:40

OD_831iJK3-02

XLON

70

680.00

16:13:41

OD_831iJZG-00

XLON

108

679.00

16:26:51

OD_831ldGO-00

XLON

15

679.00

16:26:51

OD_831ldGP-00

TRQX

636

679.00

16:26:51

OD_831ldGQ-00

XLON

215

679.00

16:26:51

OD_831ldGQ-02

TRQX

169

679.00

16:26:51

OD_831ldGR-00

XLON

6

679.00

16:26:51

OD_831ldGR-02

CHIX

456

679.00

16:26:51

OD_831ldGS-01

XLON

589

679.00

16:26:51

OD_831ldGT-00

CHIX

83

679.00

16:26:51

OD_831ldGT-02

BATE

454

679.00

16:26:51

OD_831ldGU-00

BATE

547

681.00

16:29:41

OD_831mLJ9-00

BATE

137

681.00

16:29:42

OD_831mLZF-00

BATE

34

681.00

16:29:43

OD_831mLpV-00

BATE

9

681.00

16:29:44

OD_831mM5t-00

BATE

1837

682.00

16:29:46

OD_831mMbc-00

XLON

459

682.00

16:29:47

OD_831mMsX-00

XLON

115

682.00

16:29:48

OD_831mN7t-00

XLON

28

682.00

16:29:49

OD_831mNNz-00

XLON

7

682.00

16:29:50

OD_831mNe4-00

XLON

2

682.00

16:29:51

OD_831mNuG-00

XLON

1

682.00

16:29:52

OD_831mOAN-00

XLON

142

680.00

16:29:56

OD_831mPCs-00

BATE

56

681.00

16:29:58

OD_831mPjM-00

BATE

14

681.00

16:29:59

OD_831mPzI-00

BATE



4008097_0.jpeg
KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.