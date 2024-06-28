Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 28

www.bodycote.com

28 June 2024

Bodycote plc

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 15 March 2024 (the Programme) it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 173/11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through HSBC Bank PLC:

Date of purchase: 27 June 2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 24,379 Highest price paid per share (pence per share): 684.0p Lowest price paid per share (pence per share): 676.0p Volume weighted average price paid per share: (pence per share) 680.4361p

The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares.

Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 187,729,957 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains the detailed breakdown of the individual trades made by HSBC Bank PLC on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme.

Since the commencement of the Programme, the Company has purchased 3,726,215 Ordinary Shares.

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information, please contact:

Bodycote plc

Jim Fairbairn, Group Chief Executive

Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer

Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations

Tel: +44 1625 505300

FTI Consulting

Richard Mountain

Susanne Yule

Tel: +44 203 727 1340

Schedule of Purchases

Transaction Details:

Issuer name: Bodycote plc

ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99

LEI: 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29

Intermediary name: HSBC Bank PLC

Intermediary code: HBEU

Time zone: GMT

Currency: GBP

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares purchased Transaction price (pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 718 677.00 09:43:04 OD_8307yUp-00 XLON 41 677.00 10:05:12 OD_830DY4K-00 XLON 36 679.00 10:27:13 OD_830J5k1-00 BATE 768 679.00 10:30:38 OD_830Jx2p-00 XLON 307 679.00 10:30:38 OD_830Jx2p-02 CHIX 347 679.00 10:30:38 OD_830Jx2q-00 BATE 85 679.00 10:30:38 OD_830Jx2q-02 BATE 185 679.00 10:30:38 OD_830Jx2r-00 CHIX 657 677.00 10:39:56 OD_830MI82-00 XLON 10 676.00 10:43:21 OD_830N9Ub-00 XLON 2 676.00 10:43:21 OD_830N9Ub-02 XLON 216 677.00 10:48:01 OD_830OKJl-00 TRQX 149 677.00 11:18:33 OD_830W116-00 XLON 6 677.00 11:18:33 OD_830W116-02 XLON 373 677.00 11:18:33 OD_830W117-00 XLON 406 678.00 11:51:15 OD_830eFHc-00 XLON 246 678.00 11:51:15 OD_830eFHc-02 XLON 477 678.00 11:51:15 OD_830eFHd-00 BATE 1723 682.00 13:29:46 OD_83133FZ-00 XLON 465 682.00 13:29:46 OD_83133Fa-00 CHIX 392 682.00 13:29:46 OD_83133Fa-02 BATE 472 684.00 13:30:30 OD_8313ETo-00 XLON 503 683.00 14:06:22 OD_831CGWh-00 XLON 39 683.00 14:06:22 OD_831CGWi-00 XLON 607 683.00 14:06:22 OD_831CGWj-00 BATE 272 682.00 14:06:22 OD_831CGWj-02 AQXE 171 681.00 14:06:23 OD_831CGkz-00 BATE 162 684.00 14:07:54 OD_831CeFK-00 XLON 84 684.00 14:07:54 OD_831CeFL-00 XLON 112 684.00 14:07:54 OD_831CeFL-02 XLON 227 684.00 14:07:54 OD_831CeFM-00 XLON 109 684.00 14:07:54 OD_831CeFM-02 XLON 109 683.00 14:07:54 OD_831CeFf-00 XLON 488 683.00 14:07:54 OD_831CeFf-02 XLON 129 682.00 14:13:24 OD_831E2Cg-00 XLON 620 682.00 14:13:24 OD_831E2Ch-00 CHIX 664 682.00 14:13:24 OD_831E2Ch-02 XLON 444 682.00 14:13:24 OD_831E2Ci-01 BATE 272 681.00 14:16:23 OD_831Emiv-00 XLON 324 681.00 14:16:23 OD_831Emiv-02 XLON 488 681.00 14:16:23 OD_831Emiw-01 BATE 151 681.00 14:16:23 OD_831Emix-00 BATE 565 680.00 15:41:36 OD_831aF0F-00 XLON 267 680.00 15:41:36 OD_831aF0H-00 AQXE 277 680.00 15:41:36 OD_831aF0H-02 TRQX 48 680.00 15:41:36 OD_831aF0H-04 AQXE 209 680.00 15:41:37 OD_831aF31-00 BATE 209 680.00 15:41:37 OD_831aF31-02 BATE 655 679.00 15:51:57 OD_831cqIo-00 CHIX 509 679.00 15:51:57 OD_831cqIp-00 XLON 690 678.00 15:51:57 OD_831cqM8-00 XLON 122 680.00 16:13:40 OD_831iJK2-00 XLON 120 680.00 16:13:40 OD_831iJK2-02 XLON 360 680.00 16:13:40 OD_831iJK3-00 XLON 103 680.00 16:13:40 OD_831iJK3-02 XLON 70 680.00 16:13:41 OD_831iJZG-00 XLON 108 679.00 16:26:51 OD_831ldGO-00 XLON 15 679.00 16:26:51 OD_831ldGP-00 TRQX 636 679.00 16:26:51 OD_831ldGQ-00 XLON 215 679.00 16:26:51 OD_831ldGQ-02 TRQX 169 679.00 16:26:51 OD_831ldGR-00 XLON 6 679.00 16:26:51 OD_831ldGR-02 CHIX 456 679.00 16:26:51 OD_831ldGS-01 XLON 589 679.00 16:26:51 OD_831ldGT-00 CHIX 83 679.00 16:26:51 OD_831ldGT-02 BATE 454 679.00 16:26:51 OD_831ldGU-00 BATE 547 681.00 16:29:41 OD_831mLJ9-00 BATE 137 681.00 16:29:42 OD_831mLZF-00 BATE 34 681.00 16:29:43 OD_831mLpV-00 BATE 9 681.00 16:29:44 OD_831mM5t-00 BATE 1837 682.00 16:29:46 OD_831mMbc-00 XLON 459 682.00 16:29:47 OD_831mMsX-00 XLON 115 682.00 16:29:48 OD_831mN7t-00 XLON 28 682.00 16:29:49 OD_831mNNz-00 XLON 7 682.00 16:29:50 OD_831mNe4-00 XLON 2 682.00 16:29:51 OD_831mNuG-00 XLON 1 682.00 16:29:52 OD_831mOAN-00 XLON 142 680.00 16:29:56 OD_831mPCs-00 BATE 56 681.00 16:29:58 OD_831mPjM-00 BATE 14 681.00 16:29:59 OD_831mPzI-00 BATE