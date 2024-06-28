Admission to trading of UAB "Capitalica Z114 Real Estate Fund" bond issue on Nasdaq Baltic First North

Nasdaq Vilnius decided on June 27, 2024 to admit the bonds of closed-end investment undertaking for informed investors UAB "Capitalica Z114 Real Estate Fund" to trading on First North operated by AB Nasdaq Vilnius on the request of the Company. The first trading day of UAB "Capitalica Z114 Real Estate Fund" bonds is July 1, 2024. Additional information on the Bonds: Issuer's full name Closed-end investment undertaking for informed investors UAB "Capitalica Z114 Real Estate Fund" -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer's short name CPT -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Bonds' ISIN code LT0000408551 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Securities maturity 29.06.2026 date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nominal value of 1 000 one bond, EUR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of bonds 14 844 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume of the bonds 14 844 000 issue, EUR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Annual interest 6 months EURIBOR plus 6% rate, % -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Coupon payments June 29 and December 29 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook short CPTBFLOT26FA name -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ??Market First North Vilnius -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Certified Adviser of UAB "Capitalica Z114 Real Estate Fund" is "Ellex Valiunas ir partneriai" law firm. Base Prospectus and audited financial statements for the financial years 2022 and 2023 are enclosed. More information on final terms can be found here. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1231082