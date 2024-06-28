Biovica International: Biovica Signs New Agreement Supporting Pharma Development

UPPSALA, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2024 / Biovica International (STO:BIOVIC-B)(STO:BIOVIC.B)(FRA:9II) Biovica, a leader in blood-based cancer monitoring, has signed a Master Service Agreement and the initial Work Order with a US-based biopharmaceutical company specializing in breast cancer. The agreement enables Biovica to provide TKa testing services to support the development of new therapeutic treatments through pre-clinical and clinical studies.

Under the agreement, Biovica will contribute to the development of first-in-class macromolecule inhibitor therapeutics for breast cancer, particularly for patients who no longer respond to CDK4/6 inhibitors. The services will utilize Biovica's TKa assay and expertise in interpreting TKa measurement dynamics. The initial TKa work order is valued at SEK 0.75M.

"We continue to experience strong growing demand for our Pharma Services Business. This agreement adds to our existing portfolio of 14 master service agreements with pharmaceutical and biotech companies and is an important step towards developing a Companion Diagnostic (CDx) product. Ultimately, Biovica aims to correlate TKa levels with improved treatment response and better patient outcomes," said Anders Rylander, CEO of Biovica.

