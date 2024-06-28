OMNICOM MEDIA GROUP RETURNED FROM CANNES AS MOST HONORED MEDIA HOLD CO, PREFERRED PARTNER IN GAME-CHANGING COLLABORATIONS

OMG Agency OMD Named Media Network of the Year, with sister-shop PHD claiming second place

Group revealed first-mover partnerships with leading retail, programmatic buying and social platforms that will connect upper funnel investment to sales

NEW YORK, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom Media Group (OMG), the media services division of Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) emerged from the 2024 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity as the most honored media holding company, earning the highest combined total of Lions awards (including two Grand Prixes) and short list placements than any other global media group.

For the third time in seven years, OMG agency OMD Worldwide was named Media Network of the Year, while sister-agency (and 2020-2021 winner) PHD claimed second place. OMD's win marks the fourth time an OMG agency has taken the Media Network of the Year title since 2017.

During the Cannes festival OMG also revealed four first-mover strategic partnerships with leading retail, programmatic buying and social platforms that will, for the first time, enable upper funnel media investment to be connected to sales, including leveraging Amazon Ads' proprietary browsing, shopping, and streaming insights to directly tie linear and CTV investment to purchases made on Amazon; a co-development partnership with The Trade Desk that enables both advanced video planning and sales-based optimization; TikTok shop certification for Omnicom's Flywheel digital commerce division that connect creator content to sales; and activating within Instacart's Developer Platform to make creator content shoppable and attributable.

Summing up the takeaway from OMG's week of awards and announcements, CEO Florian Adamski said, "The honors and headlines we earned in Cannes are a testament to our talent around the world. Connected and empowered our industry-leading Omni open operating system, they are creating the brilliant campaigns and first-to-market capabilities that unlock growth for our clients and opportunities for our people."

About Omnicom Media Group

Omnicom Media Group (OMG), the media services division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC), delivers transformational experiences for consumers, clients, and talent. Powered by the Omni marketing orchestration system, OMG connects best -in-class capabilities that enable our full-service media agencies OMD , PHD and Hearts & Science to deliver more relevant and actionable consumer experiences; more productive and proactive client experiences; and more collaborative and rewarding talent experiences for the more than 26,000 people serving the world's leading brands in OMG agencies around the globe.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2450422/2024_OMG_Cannes_Charts_Cannes_Graphic1__1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2450423/2024_OMG_Cannes_Charts_Graphic2_Top5.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/omnicom-media-group-returned-from-cannes-as-most-honored-media-hold-co-preferred-partner-in-game-changing-collaborations-302185238.html