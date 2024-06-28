Wondershare Technology: Wondershare Filmora Releases Gen Z Whitepaper: 'Gen Z in Action: Exploring This Generation's Reflection on AI, Influencer Culture, and Content Creation'

VANCOUVER, BC, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare Filmora, one of the most popular video editing software for young creators, released its first Gen Z Whitepaper based on a comprehensive interview and survey focusing on the aspect of Gen Z social reflection. This interview is an insightful study of Filmora users, college students, and high schoolers who are trending on social media and influencer culture in North America.

This comprehensive document, based on a survey of nearly 1,000 Gen Z individuals, explores the dynamic and innovative world of this generation, shedding light on their dedication, entrepreneurial spirit, curiosity, adaptation to AI, and passion for content creation. The whitepaper aims to debunk common misconceptions about Gen Z, revealing a generation that values skills, authenticity, and the integration of AI in their creative processes. This insightful white paper is titled the same as Filmora's Gen Z documentary, "Gen Z in Action."

Key Findings:

Valuing Education with a Focus on Skills and Entrepreneurship: While traditional education remains important, Gen Z places a higher priority on practical skills and entrepreneurial ventures.

"In the past decades, we've witnessed the thriving of social media and content creation renovated by the millennials. It's been a decade of incredible transformation in the digital space, driven by events like VidCon, the creator's gala. We are fortunate to embrace the new era of AI and this new generation, who are a force of nature, bursting with individuality, creativity, and unique storytelling styles. They're redefining self-expression and the social media landscape through videos and live streaming. We're here to empower every person to tell their story." - Christy, VP, Wondershare.

