Amundi MSCI World II UCITS ETF Dist (WLDL LN) Amundi MSCI World II UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Jun-2024 / 09:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI World II UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 27-Jun-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 328.8497 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 20032966 CODE: WLDL LN ISIN: FR0010315770 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010315770 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WLDL LN Sequence No.: 330774 EQS News ID: 1935265 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

June 28, 2024 03:10 ET (07:10 GMT)