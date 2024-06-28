Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Zealand Pharma A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to a directed issue

The share capital of Zealand Pharma has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 1 July 2024 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0060257814 --------------------------------------------------------- Name: Zealand Pharma --------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 62,650,761 shares (DKK 62,650,761) --------------------------------------------------------- Change: 8,350,000 shares (DKK 8,350,000) --------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 71,000,761 shares (DKK 71,000,761) --------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 843 --------------------------------------------------------- Denomination: DKK 1 --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ZEAL --------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 78587 --------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66