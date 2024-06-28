Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 28.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Die Ruhe vor dem Sturm... Warum Sie genau jetzt zugreifen sollten?!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YJW7 | ISIN: DK0060257814 | Ticker-Symbol: 22Z
Tradegate
28.06.24
10:02 Uhr
121,50 Euro
+4,90
+4,20 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ZEALAND PHARMA A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZEALAND PHARMA A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
121,00121,9010:08
121,40121,7010:07
GlobeNewswire
28.06.2024 09:46 Uhr
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Zealand Pharma A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to a directed issue

The share capital of Zealand Pharma has been increased. The admittance to
trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 1 July 2024
in the ISIN below. 



ISIN:         DK0060257814           
---------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Zealand Pharma          
---------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 62,650,761 shares (DKK 62,650,761)
---------------------------------------------------------
Change:        8,350,000 shares (DKK 8,350,000) 
---------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  71,000,761 shares (DKK 71,000,761)
---------------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:  DKK 843              
---------------------------------------------------------
Denomination:     DKK 1               
---------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      ZEAL               
---------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     78587               
---------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.