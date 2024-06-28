

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the early European session on Friday.



The Australian dollar fell to a 10-day low of 0.6619 against the U.S. dollar and a 4-day low of 1.6147 against the euro, from early highs of 0.6652 and 1.6101, respectively.



Against the yen and the Canadian dollar, the aussie slid to 2-day lows of 106.56 and 1.6147 from early highs of 107.00 and 0.9112, respectively.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.64 against the greenback, 1.64 against the euro, 102.00 against the yen and 0.89 against the loonie.



