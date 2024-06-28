Adthena Announces Ask Arlo: Empowering Marketers with Real-Time, Conversational AI Data Analysis

LONDON, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Adthena, a leading provider of search intelligence for enterprise brands, today announced a major update to Ask Arlo, a groundbreaking conversational AI tool designed to revolutionize the way marketers interact with and gain insights from their search data.

Effortless Exploration of Market Data for Faster, More-Informed Decisions

Version 1.0 was introduced in 2023 to help users navigate Adthena. Today's 2.0 update leverages real-time GenAI to answer customers' complex questions about their own search data and deliver instant, tailored responses and reports directly within the platform .

"Our real-time, conversational chatbot, Ask Arlo, is built using our own in-house technology that harnesses the latest generative AI to help customers see through vast search data trends and identify immediate actions to gain ROI in Google Ads." says Paul Felby, Chief Technical Officer at Adthena. "This innovative tool represents a huge opportunity to unlock value for our customers at scale, enabling users at all levels to make data-driven decisions with unprecedented efficiency."

Powered by Unmatched Data and Cutting-Edge Technology

Unique Data Advantage: Adthena's unparalleled, proprietary data set provides Ask Arlo with a unique and comprehensive understanding of the competitive landscape. Arlo can answer complex questions about market share, competitor performance, ad copy and insights across all markets.

Intuitive Conversational Interface: Receive clear, concise answers and summarize data for quick understanding or delve deeper into specific areas.

Receive clear, concise answers and summarize data for quick understanding or delve deeper into specific areas. Instantaneous Insights: Eliminate time wasted on generating and interpreting reports. With analysis time reduced from weeks to seconds, customers can focus their time on strategic action.

Eliminate time wasted on generating and interpreting reports. With analysis time reduced from weeks to seconds, customers can focus their time on strategic action. Visual Clarity: Gain a deeper understanding of complex data with easy-to-understand, bespoke charts and graphs.

Gain a deeper understanding of complex data with easy-to-understand, bespoke charts and graphs. Streamlined Efficiency: Reduce reliance on customer support to keep marketing campaigns optimized. Troubleshoot issues or identify areas for improvement instantly.

"The search landscape is evolving at an unprecedented pace, and many enterprise advertisers feel they're operating in the dark with a lack of transparency from Google." says Phillip Thune, CEO of Adthena. "Ask Arlo empowers users to unlock valuable performance and strategic insights directly within their search data - instantly. Alpha customers are raving about its ability to simplify complex data analysis and deliver actionable recommendations in seconds."

About Adthena

Adthena is a multi-award-winning search intelligence platform that leverages artificial intelligence to empower global brands, marketers, and agencies to navigate the complexities of digital advertising and dominate their competitive landscapes. www.adthena.com

